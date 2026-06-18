New York Knicks Championship Parade Features A Hip-Hop Float With Numerous Legends

After 53 years of heartbreak, the New York Knicks are finally NBA champions again. Overall, this is a major achievement for the franchise, but more importantly, it is a triumph for the entire city.
It is an especially triumphant time for hip-hop. The last time the Knicks won the championship, the city quite literally invented the culture. That said, it only makes sense that some of the Knicks' biggest hip-hop-adjacent fans would get their very own float in today's parade.
Fat Joe was one of the organizers of this, and as you will see below, some massive legends will be part of this occasion. For instance, Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, and even The Lox will be on the float. It just goes to show how much this championship has meant to everyone in the city.
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Artists to take part:
- WU-TANG CLAN
- THE LOX
- MOBB DEEP
- Q-TIP
- MARY J. BLIGE
- FABOLOUS
- JA RULE
- M.O.P.
- FAT JOE
- REMY MA
- YUNG MIAMI
The parade is currently ongoing, and the city is packed with fans. Even if you don't care for the NBA, if you're in New York, the parade is the place to be right now. The team has achieved what many felt would never happen in their entire lifetime.
At the end of the day, this Knicks team captured the hearts of America. They were a likeable team that got hot at the right time and played spirited basketball. The vibes in the city are off the charts, and you can't help but be happy for the fanbase, even if the Knicks aren't your team.