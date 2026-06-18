New York Knicks Championship Parade Features A Hip-Hop Float With Numerous Legends

After 53 years of heartbreak, the New York Knicks are finally NBA champions again. Overall, this is a major achievement for the franchise, but more importantly, it is a triumph for the entire city.

It is an especially triumphant time for hip-hop. The last time the Knicks won the championship, the city quite literally invented the culture. That said, it only makes sense that some of the Knicks' biggest hip-hop-adjacent fans would get their very own float in today's parade.

Fat Joe was one of the organizers of this, and as you will see below, some massive legends will be part of this occasion. For instance, Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, and even The Lox will be on the float. It just goes to show how much this championship has meant to everyone in the city.

The New York Knicks To Celebrate In Style

Artists to take part:

WU-TANG CLAN

THE LOX

MOBB DEEP

Q-TIP

MARY J. BLIGE

FABOLOUS

JA RULE

M.O.P.

FAT JOE

REMY MA

YUNG MIAMI

The parade is currently ongoing, and the city is packed with fans. Even if you don't care for the NBA, if you're in New York, the parade is the place to be right now. The team has achieved what many felt would never happen in their entire lifetime.