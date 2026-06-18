New York Knicks Championship Parade Features A Hip-Hop Float With Numerous Legends

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA - New York Knicks Parade
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks Parade - New York City, New York, U.S. - June 18, 2026 New York Knicks fans on top of a truck during the parade REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The New York Knicks are NBA champions and hip-hop is celebrating the occasion with its very own parade float.

After 53 years of heartbreak, the New York Knicks are finally NBA champions again. Overall, this is a major achievement for the franchise, but more importantly, it is a triumph for the entire city.

It is an especially triumphant time for hip-hop. The last time the Knicks won the championship, the city quite literally invented the culture. That said, it only makes sense that some of the Knicks' biggest hip-hop-adjacent fans would get their very own float in today's parade.

Fat Joe was one of the organizers of this, and as you will see below, some massive legends will be part of this occasion. For instance, Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, and even The Lox will be on the float. It just goes to show how much this championship has meant to everyone in the city.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

The New York Knicks To Celebrate In Style

Artists to take part:

  • WU-TANG CLAN
  • THE LOX
  • MOBB DEEP
  • Q-TIP
  • MARY J. BLIGE
  • FABOLOUS
  • JA RULE
  • M.O.P.
  • FAT JOE
  • REMY MA
  • YUNG MIAMI

The parade is currently ongoing, and the city is packed with fans. Even if you don't care for the NBA, if you're in New York, the parade is the place to be right now. The team has achieved what many felt would never happen in their entire lifetime.

At the end of the day, this Knicks team captured the hearts of America. They were a likeable team that got hot at the right time and played spirited basketball. The vibes in the city are off the charts, and you can't help but be happy for the fanbase, even if the Knicks aren't your team.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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