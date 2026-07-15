Rick Ross Unveils Tracklist And Stacked Features For "Set In Stone"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross is going to be dropping his new album "Set In Stone" on Friday, and he just dropped the features and tracklist.

Rick Ross has been going viral on social media in the lead-up to his album, Set In Stone. It all started with the artist being spotted at the airport flying commercial. To some, this is completely innocuous. To others, this was an indictment of his "boss" persona.

Subsequently, the artist revealed that he had already been paid for his new album. This led to a debate about whether or not he is trying to make excuses, just in case his album flops.

On Tuesday evening, Ross gave fans the tracklist and feature list for his new project. As you will see, almost every single song has a feature on it. There are 19 tracks, and it appears as though Rick Ross is coming straight for the algorithm.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Rick Ross Reveals Set In Stone Details

You can find all of the tracks and features below. Let us know what you think of this feature-heavy tracklist in the comments section.

Set In Stone Tracklist:

  1. CAVIAR BUMPS (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)
  2. MAHOGANY CASKETS (FEAT. T.I.)
  3. MINKS IN MIAMI (FEAT. FRENCH MONTANA & MAX B)
  4. FACE DOWN (FEAT. RICH THE KID)
  5. RING AROUND THE ROLLS (FEAT. YFN LUCCI)
  6. CAMEL MEAT (FEAT. DEAN COLE)
  7. MAYBACH MUSIC VII (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)
  8. LIVING LARGE (FEAT. BIGXTHAPLUG)
  9. PURPLE FENTANYL
  10. #23
  11. PORSCHE GT3 RS
  12. CITY LIGHTS (FEAT. THE-DREAM)
  13. CHAIN OF COMMAND (FEAT. NINO BREEZE & BIG TONEY)
  14. REMARKABLE HUSSLE (FEAT. LEON THOMAS)
  15. BIG FISH (FEAT. GUCCI MANE)
  16. DIAMONDS NEVER DIE (FEAT. KODAK BLACK & BALL GREEZY)
  17. SHE’S MY STAR (FEAT. YUNG MIAMI)
  18. DO IT ONE TIME (FEAT. YOUNG BREED & DJ NASTY)
  19. THE ALGORITHM

Full Features List:

  • LEON THOMAS
  • DON TOLIVER
  • T.I.
  • FRENCH MONTANA
  • MAX B
  • RICH THE KID
  • YFN LUCCI
  • DEAN COLE
  • BIGXTHAPLUG
  • THE-DREAM
  • NINO BREEZE
  • BIG TONEY
  • GUCCI MANE
  • KODAK BLACK
  • BALL GREEZY
  • YUNG MIAMI
  • YOUNG BREED
  • DJ NASTY

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA - New York Knicks Parade Sports New York Knicks Championship Parade Features A Hip-Hop Float With Numerous Legends
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay Music Future's Alleged Cover Art For "The Real Me" Leaks Online, Fans Think Drake Collab Is Coming
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For “Major Key”
Brad Barket/Getty Images Music DJ Khaled Reveals "Grateful" Tracklist
Comments 0