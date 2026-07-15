Rick Ross Unveils Tracklist And Stacked Features For "Set In Stone"

Rick Ross has been going viral on social media in the lead-up to his album, Set In Stone. It all started with the artist being spotted at the airport flying commercial. To some, this is completely innocuous. To others, this was an indictment of his "boss" persona.
Subsequently, the artist revealed that he had already been paid for his new album. This led to a debate about whether or not he is trying to make excuses, just in case his album flops.
On Tuesday evening, Ross gave fans the tracklist and feature list for his new project. As you will see, almost every single song has a feature on it. There are 19 tracks, and it appears as though Rick Ross is coming straight for the algorithm.
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Rick Ross Reveals Set In Stone Details
You can find all of the tracks and features below. Let us know what you think of this feature-heavy tracklist in the comments section.
Set In Stone Tracklist:
- CAVIAR BUMPS (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)
- MAHOGANY CASKETS (FEAT. T.I.)
- MINKS IN MIAMI (FEAT. FRENCH MONTANA & MAX B)
- FACE DOWN (FEAT. RICH THE KID)
- RING AROUND THE ROLLS (FEAT. YFN LUCCI)
- CAMEL MEAT (FEAT. DEAN COLE)
- MAYBACH MUSIC VII (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)
- LIVING LARGE (FEAT. BIGXTHAPLUG)
- PURPLE FENTANYL
- #23
- PORSCHE GT3 RS
- CITY LIGHTS (FEAT. THE-DREAM)
- CHAIN OF COMMAND (FEAT. NINO BREEZE & BIG TONEY)
- REMARKABLE HUSSLE (FEAT. LEON THOMAS)
- BIG FISH (FEAT. GUCCI MANE)
- DIAMONDS NEVER DIE (FEAT. KODAK BLACK & BALL GREEZY)
- SHE’S MY STAR (FEAT. YUNG MIAMI)
- DO IT ONE TIME (FEAT. YOUNG BREED & DJ NASTY)
- THE ALGORITHM
Full Features List:
- LEON THOMAS
- DON TOLIVER
- T.I.
- FRENCH MONTANA
- MAX B
- RICH THE KID
- YFN LUCCI
- DEAN COLE
- BIGXTHAPLUG
- THE-DREAM
- NINO BREEZE
- BIG TONEY
- GUCCI MANE
- KODAK BLACK
- BALL GREEZY
- YUNG MIAMI
- YOUNG BREED
- DJ NASTY