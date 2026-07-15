Rick Ross Unveils Tracklist And Stacked Features For "Set In Stone"

Rick Ross is going to be dropping his new album "Set In Stone" on Friday, and he just dropped the features and tracklist.

On Tuesday evening, Ross gave fans the tracklist and feature list for his new project. As you will see, almost every single song has a feature on it. There are 19 tracks, and it appears as though Rick Ross is coming straight for the algorithm.

Subsequently, the artist revealed that he had already been paid for his new album. This led to a debate about whether or not he is trying to make excuses, just in case his album flops.

Rick Ross has been going viral on social media in the lead-up to his album, Set In Stone. It all started with the artist being spotted at the airport flying commercial . To some, this is completely innocuous. To others, this was an indictment of his "boss" persona.

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