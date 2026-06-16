Future performed at the World Cup over the weekend, and as we reported, the performance was a huge success. He got to share the stage with Tyla, and there was this sense that the legendary artist was on the verge of something bigger.

In 2024, Future dropped three projects. Since that time, he has come through with some verses here and there. Most recently, he was featured on Drake's "Ran To Atlanta," with Molly Santana. On Monday, the good times kept rolling as it was revealed that his next album will be called The Real Me.

There is no release date for this album yet, though the leakers on X are already working overtime. For instance, the notorious insider purple4matter came through with the album's cover art. As you can see below, the word "Plutoski" is written at the top, while we see a vampire kissing a woman, with another vampire facing the audience.

New Future Album Details Hit The Internet

Meanwhile, fans are now theorizing that a collaboration with Drake could very well be on the horizon. They say this because of an Instagram caption Future posted three weeks ago. In celebration of his "Ran To Atlanta" verse, Future wrote, "Jet To Toronto." Some believe this could be indicative of a song title.

Whatever the case may be, the prospect of a new Future album should get hip-hop fans excited. So far this year, we have received albums from artists like Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Keem. Now, Future is joining in on the fun, and we could not be more excited.