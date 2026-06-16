Future's Alleged Cover Art For "The Real Me" Leaks Online, Fans Think Drake Collab Is Coming

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future and singer Tyla perform during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Future is going to be dropping "The Real Me" later this year, and last night, some new details made their way to the internet.

Future performed at the World Cup over the weekend, and as we reported, the performance was a huge success. He got to share the stage with Tyla, and there was this sense that the legendary artist was on the verge of something bigger.

In 2024, Future dropped three projects. Since that time, he has come through with some verses here and there. Most recently, he was featured on Drake's "Ran To Atlanta," with Molly Santana. On Monday, the good times kept rolling as it was revealed that his next album will be called The Real Me.

There is no release date for this album yet, though the leakers on X are already working overtime. For instance, the notorious insider purple4matter came through with the album's cover art. As you can see below, the word "Plutoski" is written at the top, while we see a vampire kissing a woman, with another vampire facing the audience.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

New Future Album Details Hit The Internet

Meanwhile, fans are now theorizing that a collaboration with Drake could very well be on the horizon. They say this because of an Instagram caption Future posted three weeks ago. In celebration of his "Ran To Atlanta" verse, Future wrote, "Jet To Toronto." Some believe this could be indicative of a song title.

Whatever the case may be, the prospect of a new Future album should get hip-hop fans excited. So far this year, we have received albums from artists like Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Keem. Now, Future is joining in on the fun, and we could not be more excited.

Over the coming weeks, we should receive more details about the album, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay Music Future Appears To Announce New Album "The Real Me"
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing Music Nipsey Hussle And Bino Rideaux's Collaborative Album Has A Release Date
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake & Playboi Carti Snippet Leaks Online Thanks To Adin Ross, And It Sounds Amazing
Comments 1