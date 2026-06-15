Future Appears To Announce New Album "The Real Me"

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future performs during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Future just performed at the FIFA World Cup, and now, he is announcing his next album, which should be dropping soon.

Future stole the show at the FIFA World Cup over the weekend as he performed his new song with Tyla. The performance had fans reminiscing about the artist's best albums and his biggest hits. Well, it appears as though he is ready to capitalize on this hype with a new album.

According to new billboards that are going up across the United States, Future is gearing up to drop a new album. The upcoming project is called "The Real Me," and as it stands, there is no official release date.

Overall, this is an exciting prospect, especially since we haven't gotten a new Future album since 2024. If you remember, the artist had three projects during the 2024 campaign. He had We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You with Metro Boomin. Furthermore, the legendary artist dropped off Mixtape Pluto towards the end of the year.

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Future's New Album

More recently, Future reunited with Drake on the song "Ran To Atlanta" with Molly Santana. With the World Cup song under his belt, it is clear that the artist wants to be just a bit more active this Summer. This can only be a good thing for hip-hop, which has been blessed with a stacked year of releases.

For now, fans are just going to have to play the waiting game when it comes to a release date. We're sure more details are on the horizon. Perhaps even a single could be coming down the pipeline.

Whatever the case may be, a new Future album should leave many of you excited. Even at the age of 42, Future is still very much capable of making some chart-topping hits.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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