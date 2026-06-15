Future Appears To Announce New Album "The Real Me"

Future stole the show at the FIFA World Cup over the weekend as he performed his new song with Tyla. The performance had fans reminiscing about the artist's best albums and his biggest hits. Well, it appears as though he is ready to capitalize on this hype with a new album.

According to new billboards that are going up across the United States, Future is gearing up to drop a new album. The upcoming project is called "The Real Me," and as it stands, there is no official release date.

Overall, this is an exciting prospect, especially since we haven't gotten a new Future album since 2024. If you remember, the artist had three projects during the 2024 campaign. He had We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You with Metro Boomin. Furthermore, the legendary artist dropped off Mixtape Pluto towards the end of the year.

Future's New Album

More recently, Future reunited with Drake on the song "Ran To Atlanta" with Molly Santana. With the World Cup song under his belt, it is clear that the artist wants to be just a bit more active this Summer. This can only be a good thing for hip-hop, which has been blessed with a stacked year of releases.

For now, fans are just going to have to play the waiting game when it comes to a release date. We're sure more details are on the horizon. Perhaps even a single could be coming down the pipeline.