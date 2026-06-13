Future Sets It Off For Team USA During FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

BY Aron A.
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future and singer Tyla perform during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Tyla, Katy Perry, and more also appeared during the opening ceremony performance.

With the World Cup spanning North America (Canada, USA & Mexico) this year, FIFA made sure that the musical talent represented both domestic and international stars. Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album flaunts some impressive names across it, including some hip-hop favorites. Future, of course, joins Tyla on the song “Game Time,” which they performed together during Friday night’s Opening Ceremony before Team USA vs. Team Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The rapper pulled up donning a glittery red and silver jacket before Tyla joined him on stage. Other performers during the show included Katy Perry, Anitta and Blackpink’s LISA. 

His performance, however, wasn’t met with praise necessarily. One account wrote, “I love Future as much as the next man but to be a rapper of his tenure and caliber and lip synching a song while performing at the World Cup is insane.”

Still, the fact that someone like Future, a beloved figure from the hip-hop community, had the opportunity to represent for the culture on the World Cup stage is impressive enough. He later shared some BTS footage where he got ready for the big show.

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Team USA Win On Home Turf

Future’s performance might have helped set the tone for Team USA’s run in the World Cup. Team USA won big against Paraguay in a 4-1 lead. It’s an especially big deal as it marked the first time in 32 years that the US hosted the World Cup. 

The World Cup opening ceremony performance comes on the heels of Future’s recent appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN. He, alongside Molly Santana, appear on “Ran To Atlanta,” which debuted at #2 on the Hot 100. Not only did it mark the end of Future and Drake’s beef, but perhaps it also might suggest we might get a new album from him later this year.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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https___images.genius.com_c106aadcbf20de8aa073fe65796e0258.1000x1000x1 Songs Game Time - Song by Future & Tyla
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