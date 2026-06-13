Future Sets It Off For Team USA During FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

With the World Cup spanning North America (Canada, USA & Mexico) this year, FIFA made sure that the musical talent represented both domestic and international stars. Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album flaunts some impressive names across it, including some hip-hop favorites. Future, of course, joins Tyla on the song “Game Time,” which they performed together during Friday night’s Opening Ceremony before Team USA vs. Team Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The rapper pulled up donning a glittery red and silver jacket before Tyla joined him on stage. Other performers during the show included Katy Perry, Anitta and Blackpink’s LISA.

His performance, however, wasn’t met with praise necessarily. One account wrote, “I love Future as much as the next man but to be a rapper of his tenure and caliber and lip synching a song while performing at the World Cup is insane.”

Still, the fact that someone like Future, a beloved figure from the hip-hop community, had the opportunity to represent for the culture on the World Cup stage is impressive enough. He later shared some BTS footage where he got ready for the big show.

Team USA Win On Home Turf

Future’s performance might have helped set the tone for Team USA’s run in the World Cup. Team USA won big against Paraguay in a 4-1 lead. It’s an especially big deal as it marked the first time in 32 years that the US hosted the World Cup.