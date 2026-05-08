Future Will Perform At 2026 FIFA World Cup For USA's Opening Ceremony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Perform 2026 FIFA World Cup USA Opening Ceremony
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Future is gearing up for a big 2026, as the announcement of his 2026 FIFA World Cup performance joined recent new album teases.

Future may be more of a college basketball fan to listeners thanks to "March Madness," but he loves some soccer – sorry, football, too. According to The Athletic, FIFA announced him as one of the performers for the 2026's World Cup's opening ceremony in the United States.

This will reportedly be on June 12, when the U.S. men's national team will face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. FIFA plans to hold opening ceremonies for each host country's first game, which also include Canada and Mexico. In addition, they will also host special ceremonies for the United States' 250th birthday on July 4 at games in Houston and Philadelphia.

These opening ceremonies will reportedly take place 90 minutes prior to each game's kick-off. The U.S. show will reportedly last around 13 minutes. As for the July 4 celebrations, it's still unclear exactly how FIFA plans to celebrate, but we'll probably get more details as we move closer to the date. Finally, FIFA will also host an opening ceremony and halftime show for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, but we don't know the performers yet.

In any case, fans of the "One Of Them" rapper are excited to see what he could bring to such a global stage. Future's been dealing with relationship drama as of late, but this will definitely help him take a break and grow his career.

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Who Is Performing At The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

What's more is that 2026 might be a very busy year for the Atlanta artist. In addition to this 2026 FIFA World Cup performance, Future teased a new album coming soon. We don't know when it will drop, but die-hards can't wait to hear what's in store.

Other performers for these 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies include Michael Bublé, Kary Perry, Alanis Morissette, Sanjoy, Alessia Cara, LISA, Maná, Tyla, Belinda, and more. It's going to be a star-studded affair.

Elsewhere, Future's dynamics with hip-hop peers and alleged foes remains under scrutiny. After he was spotted wearing NOCTA in a studio teaser, many Drake fans wondered if they will bury the hatchet, or if they should in the first place.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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