Future Will Perform At 2026 FIFA World Cup For USA's Opening Ceremony

Future may be more of a college basketball fan to listeners thanks to "March Madness," but he loves some soccer – sorry, football, too. According to The Athletic, FIFA announced him as one of the performers for the 2026's World Cup's opening ceremony in the United States.

This will reportedly be on June 12, when the U.S. men's national team will face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. FIFA plans to hold opening ceremonies for each host country's first game, which also include Canada and Mexico. In addition, they will also host special ceremonies for the United States' 250th birthday on July 4 at games in Houston and Philadelphia.

These opening ceremonies will reportedly take place 90 minutes prior to each game's kick-off. The U.S. show will reportedly last around 13 minutes. As for the July 4 celebrations, it's still unclear exactly how FIFA plans to celebrate, but we'll probably get more details as we move closer to the date. Finally, FIFA will also host an opening ceremony and halftime show for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, but we don't know the performers yet.

In any case, fans of the "One Of Them" rapper are excited to see what he could bring to such a global stage. Future's been dealing with relationship drama as of late, but this will definitely help him take a break and grow his career.

Who Is Performing At The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

What's more is that 2026 might be a very busy year for the Atlanta artist. In addition to this 2026 FIFA World Cup performance, Future teased a new album coming soon. We don't know when it will drop, but die-hards can't wait to hear what's in store.

Other performers for these 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies include Michael Bublé, Kary Perry, Alanis Morissette, Sanjoy, Alessia Cara, LISA, Maná, Tyla, Belinda, and more. It's going to be a star-studded affair.