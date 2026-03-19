Future Provides Enticing Update On Next Album Amid Leak Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
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Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rapper Future performs onstage during Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Future also seems ready to drop a fire album in 2026 especially with rap having a strong start to the year.

2026 has gotten off to a roaring start in terms of mainstream hip-hop albums. A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Don Toliver have all set the bar fairly high and it's going to be interesting to see who's going to compete in the months ahead. Future looks to be one of the big players to be doing so at some point if all goes according to plan.

A couple of days ago, the Freebandz CEO posted a photo dump to his Instagram with the caption, "Nothing leakin the whole world tweakin. Album Mode [eagle emoji]." As his upload suggests, there have been some rampant rumors that his upcoming tape is already being shared early.

In fact, there are supposedly 150 songs that were a part of this mass leak.

He seems to confirm that there is indeed someone or some group people doing just that. However, according to Fewtch, they are songs that won't make the album. "I’m only speaking on the studio recordings that someone secretly recorded and put out of songs that’s NOT on my album," he tweeted per Kurrco.

The trap rap superstar doubles down on that with this other tweet. "I haven’t had anyone around in the studio lately putting the album together." He adds, "I don’t know who’s recording songs from their phone and putting them out."

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Is Future Going To Be On ICEMAN?

But amidst all of this confusion, the WE DON'T TRUST YOU rapper is giving his fans peace of mind that this offering will be of elite quality. "Not throwing anything, hoping it sticks. I know for sure this album is [rocket emoji]."

Interestingly and excitedly, this isn't the only development regarding new Future music as of late. Elsewhere, folks like Charlamagne Tha God have inside sources telling him that the Atlanta icon has a guest appearance on Drake's ICEMAN.

Of course, this could be quite a celebratory moment as the What a Time To Be Alive collaborators have been at odds. When their feud started exactly is up for debate but there's no doubt things took a turn for the worse in 2024.

That of course was the year he and another fellow former collaborator of Drake's, Metro Boomin, linked with Kendrick Lamar for "Like That." In turn, that song reignited the feud between the Compton and Toronto artists, giving us a legendary run of diss tracks in the process.

Read More: 50 Cent & Maino Beef, Explained

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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