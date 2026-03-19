Future Provides Enticing Update On Next Album Amid Leak Rumors

2026 has gotten off to a roaring start in terms of mainstream hip-hop albums. A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Don Toliver have all set the bar fairly high and it's going to be interesting to see who's going to compete in the months ahead. Future looks to be one of the big players to be doing so at some point if all goes according to plan.

A couple of days ago, the Freebandz CEO posted a photo dump to his Instagram with the caption, "Nothing leakin the whole world tweakin. Album Mode [eagle emoji]." As his upload suggests, there have been some rampant rumors that his upcoming tape is already being shared early.

In fact, there are supposedly 150 songs that were a part of this mass leak.

He seems to confirm that there is indeed someone or some group people doing just that. However, according to Fewtch, they are songs that won't make the album. "I’m only speaking on the studio recordings that someone secretly recorded and put out of songs that’s NOT on my album," he tweeted per Kurrco.

The trap rap superstar doubles down on that with this other tweet. "I haven’t had anyone around in the studio lately putting the album together." He adds, "I don’t know who’s recording songs from their phone and putting them out."

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Is Future Going To Be On ICEMAN?

But amidst all of this confusion, the WE DON'T TRUST YOU rapper is giving his fans peace of mind that this offering will be of elite quality. "Not throwing anything, hoping it sticks. I know for sure this album is [rocket emoji]."

Interestingly and excitedly, this isn't the only development regarding new Future music as of late. Elsewhere, folks like Charlamagne Tha God have inside sources telling him that the Atlanta icon has a guest appearance on Drake's ICEMAN.

Of course, this could be quite a celebratory moment as the What a Time To Be Alive collaborators have been at odds. When their feud started exactly is up for debate but there's no doubt things took a turn for the worse in 2024.