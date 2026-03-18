Future’s Next Album Could Be Closer Than You Think

BY Caroline Fisher
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Future Next Album
Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Future continues to tease his upcoming tenth project, and fans are more eager than ever to hear what's to come.

Future has been dropping vague clues about an upcoming musical release for a while now. During a performance in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, he finally confirmed that the release in question is a new album. "I know the album is on the motherf***ing way," he declared onstage. "N***a, let's go!" The hitmaker went on to perform an unreleased track known by fans as "Ready To Slide."

Now, he's taken to social media to continue to tease the project. He shared a photo dump on Instagram yesterday (March 17), hinting at what's to come in his caption. "Nothing leakin the whole world tweakin," he wrote. "Album Mode 🦅."

For now, fans don't have many more details about the upcoming project. An official release date, or really any kind of timeline, has yet to be revealed.

A new album may not be all fans can expect to hear from Future in the coming months, however. News of his latest post comes amid rampant rumors that he's featured on Drake's highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

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Is Future Featured On Drake's ICEMAN?

The rumors started to swirl earlier this month thanks to Charlamagne Tha God, who claimed to have heard about the alleged feature from one of his sources. "Somebody told me they actually heard it yesterday," he shared on The Breakfast Club. "They said Future was on it."

DJ Akademiks was quick to weigh in on this, and he seemed pretty skeptical. During a recent livestream, he reflected on a conversation he apparently had with Drake back in 2024, shortly after Elliott Wilson said that the Toronto rapper had squashed his beef with Future.

"I love going source for source. I just think, at this point, I might have the best source," Ak explained. "Verbatim, from Drake: 'This guy Elliott Wilson's a goof. He doesn't know what he's talking about. I have not been on the phone with Future.'"

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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