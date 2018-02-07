Opening Ceremony
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Pledges Loyalty To "The Only Queen" Nicki MinajThe rapper picks sides despite a warning from 50 Cent.By Zaynab
- SportsWizkid Squashes Rumor He Was Set To Perform At FIFA World CupWho said what & where?By Devin Ch
- MusicJason Derulo Pulls Out Of Fifa Opening Ceremony Due To Flight DelayDerulo had to back out at the last minute. By David Saric
- Sports1,200 Olympic Security Guards Quarantined After Virus OutbreakNorovirus spreads days before Opening Ceremony. By Kyle Rooney