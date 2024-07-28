Snoop Dogg Trolled By Simone Biles’ Mom For Snubbing Them Years Ago

Simone Biles' mom didn't shy away from bringing up the encounter.

Snoop Dogg was called out by Simone Biles' mom, Nellie Biles, during an opening ceremony interview with NBC at the Paris Olympics. The iconic gymnast's mother recalled she and her daughter asking Snoop for a picture during a trip to New York City back in 2010. Despite promising to hook them up, he apparently snubbed them just minutes later.

“I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010. And you said—’cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two, and you were gone [laughs]," Nellie joked. Snoop laughed off the remark as the interview moved on to another topic. Snoop has been commentating on the 2024 Olympics for NBC and Peacock.

Snoop Dogg Carries The Olympic Flame

Rapper Snoop Dog carries the Olympic flame during the last stage of the Olympic torch before the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony in Seine-Saint-Denis, France on July 26, 2024 (Photo by Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA VALDIVIA/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, he served as a torchbearer for the opening ceremony. Speaking about the honor afterward, he recalled seeing Muhammad Ali at the Olympics in 1996. “It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” he said. “This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special. This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world […] I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.” Check out the clip of Biles' mom speaking with Snoop Dogg below.

Simone Biles' Mom Speaks With Snoop Dogg