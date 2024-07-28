Snoop Dogg Trolled By Simone Biles’ Mom For Snubbing Them Years Ago

BYCole Blake655 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paris 2024 - Gymnastics
28 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, gymnastics, all-around, women, qualification, rapper Snoop Dogg sits in the stands. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Simone Biles' mom didn't shy away from bringing up the encounter.

Snoop Dogg was called out by Simone Biles' mom, Nellie Biles, during an opening ceremony interview with NBC at the Paris Olympics. The iconic gymnast's mother recalled she and her daughter asking Snoop for a picture during a trip to New York City back in 2010. Despite promising to hook them up, he apparently snubbed them just minutes later.

“I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010. And you said—’cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two, and you were gone [laughs]," Nellie joked. Snoop laughed off the remark as the interview moved on to another topic. Snoop has been commentating on the 2024 Olympics for NBC and Peacock.

Read More: Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch Before Paris Games

Snoop Dogg Carries The Olympic Flame

Rapper Snoop Dog carries the Olympic flame during the last stage of the Olympic torch before the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony in Seine-Saint-Denis, France on July 26, 2024 (Photo by Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA VALDIVIA/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, he served as a torchbearer for the opening ceremony. Speaking about the honor afterward, he recalled seeing Muhammad Ali at the Olympics in 1996. “It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” he said. “This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special. This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world […] I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.” Check out the clip of Biles' mom speaking with Snoop Dogg below.

Simone Biles' Mom Speaks With Snoop Dogg

As for Simone Biles, she sustained a lower left leg injury during qualifications on Saturday but endured to put together a strong performance regardless. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg as well as Simone Biles and the 2024 Paris Olympics on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Goes On Unhinged Rant Condemning The LGBTQ+ Community To Hell

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...