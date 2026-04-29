Future Demands Ex Brittni Mealy Be Held In Contempt Of Court

BY Caroline Fisher
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Future performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Future accuses the mother of his 13-year-old son, Prince, of leaking information about their case to the press.

Last month, Future's ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court, accusing him of breaching a 2023 court order. She alleges that the rapper failed to obtain a $500K life insurance policy benefitting their 13-year-old son, Prince. At the time, it was reported that Mealy wanted him held in contempt of court and put behind bars until he complied.

“More than eighteen (18) months have passed since the compliance deadline,” her petition read. “Despite several written requests over the course of several months, [Future] has failed and refused to comply.”

Future denies the allegations, and now, he's filed a petition of his own. According to TMZ, he's asked the court to find Mealy in civil and criminal contempt. He alleges that she's violated court orders and wants her to cover his legal fees. He accuses her of leaking information about him to the press.

Mealy, too, denies the allegations.

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Future Legal Drama
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

This isn't the only legal drama Future is currently wrapped up in, however. Earlier this month, the performer was also sued by his ex, Layla Sanad. Sanad alleges that she gave birth to a child in 2017, who goes by his initials, K.W., and that he admitted to being his father.

She wants the court to establish paternity so she can start receiving child support. She's also seeking two years of retroactive child support.

Reportedly, Future responded by filing court documents of his own, asking for Sanad's Florida case to be dismissed in favor of “a more convenient forum.” At the time, he claimed that Sanad and their son lived in Arizona, and that he had already filed a case in that state. He also claimed that he had been "voluntarily" giving Sanad $3,500 per month.

The case is currently under review.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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