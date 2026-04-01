Future's Ex-Girlfriend Demands He Face Jail Time

Future could end up facing jail time after his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, complained that he failed to comply with a 2023 court order that mandated that he obtain a $500K life insurance policy naming her as the trustee for their son, Prince. According to court docs obtained by Complex, she wants Future held in contempt until he secures the life insurance policy.

“More than eighteen (18) months have passed since the compliance deadline,” Mealy’s petition reads. “Despite several written requests over the course of several months, [Future] has failed and refused to comply.”

Future & Brittni Mealy's Relationship

Brittni Mealy previously made headlines in 2021 by accusing Future of calling her a "h*e" in text messages with their son. They had allegedly been messaging about buying school clothes. Taking to her Instagram Story at the time, she wrote: "DEFINITELY NOT CAP! TF I GOT TO LIE FOR YOU SAID IT definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DONT WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED! On GAWD YOU SAID IT THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children! Haven't seen him in 3 months but in the same State I can Keep Going! Got a refund on His school Clothes today! Petty cause someone Don't wanna be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!"

Around the same time, Mealy filed a lawsuit against Future, arguing that she was entitled to more child support due to his increased income. In 2023, a judge ruled in her favor, revealing that the rapper was earning $30,000 monthly. He had been paying $3k per month for Prince, which he argued was enough to cover the child's expenses. Mealy also complained that he hadn't been seeing Prince enough, to which Future cited his erratic schedule.