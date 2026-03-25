Future’s Son Raves About College Tour With “Dad” Russell Wilson

Earlier this month, Russell Wilson took his stepson Future Zahir on his first-ever college visit. The duo toured the University of Texas at Austin, paying extra attention to the school's athletic facilities. The NFL star documented the experience in a heartwarming video on Instagram.

“Taking Future to his first visit ever to see a school. Future, what do you think?” he asked the 11-year-old. “I love Texas,” he responded. “I love the stadium. It’s just yeah, everything’s bigger in Texas. Look at the stadium, pretty big."

On Monday (March 23), Wilson attended the Fashion Scholarship Fund gala alongside Ciara, Future Zahir, and their daughter Sienna Princess. Future was asked about his college visit on the red carpet, prompting him to rave about the experience. "I really had a good time going there with my dad," he said, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room.

Social media users couldn't be happier for the child, though they can't help but wonder how his biological father feels about his remark.

Russell Wilson Recalls Becoming A Stepfather

Wilson was quick to embrace Ciara's son when he started dating the songstress back in 2015. During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast in 2024, he opened up about becoming a stepfather, claiming that it was something God told him he had to do.

"When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future -- he's nine months at the time or whatever -- he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility," he recalled. "I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, 'Raising this child it's going to be your responsibility."

"I think [it was] scary just in the sense of -- not scary -- but it was more so of an opportunity," Wilson continued. "Like, 'Okay God, this is what you want me to do? This is, you know, stepping in to raise, you know, a child with C?' And this and that and realizing that, okay God, like I know she's the one for me but also, I'm going to take this responsibility."