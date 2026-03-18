Russell Wilson Takes Future's Son On A College Visit, And The Internet Had Some Thoughts

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Russell Wilson is hoping to give his step-son, Future, the experience of a lifetime with a visit to the Texas Longhorns.

Russell Wilson's career in the NFL is winding down, and this is allowing him to spend more time with his children and his wife, Ciara. Overall, Wilson had a solid NFL career. While the final years of his career were rough, he will always have that Super Bowl victory to cement his legacy.

In his personal life, there has always been one particular thread that fans have hung onto. Wilson is the stepfather of Future's son with Ciara, Future. When Wilson first started dating Ciara, he was quick to embrace the kid, which led to numerous comments on social media. Some felt as though Wilson was overstepping his bounds. Others thought it was nice to see Wilson step up and treat the kid as his own.

Over the years, fans have warmed up to the relationship Wilson has with step-son, and for the most part, it has been a non-issue. However, a new video on social media is stirring up a new round of discourse.

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Russell Wilson Heads To Texas

As you can see above, Wilson took Future to the Texas Longhorns facility for a college visit. The kid currently plays baseball and football, and Wilson just wanted to show him what his future could look like. Of course, it's a little early to think about college eligibility. However, it was a pretty cool gesture.

Unfortunately, some fans online too his as an opportunity to sound off and make some snide remarks about Future, Ciara, and Russell Wilson himself.

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The Internet Reacts

Below, you can find a bevy of reactions to the clip. While there were certainly those praising Wilson, there were others who used this to take shots at Future. Some were even harkening back to some Jay-Z bars about this very situation.

When it comes to Russell Wilson and Future, fans seem to be drawn to salacious ideas. In reality, Wilson is just spending time with his step-son, whom he sees every single day.

This is an experience the kid will remember for a very long time, and that should be where the story ends.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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