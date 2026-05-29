Game Time - Song by Future & Tyla

BY Tallie Spencer
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The collaboration is connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup sountrack.

Future and Tyla officially team up for “Game Time,” a new global collaboration connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup soundtrack rollout. The pairing blends Future’s trap influence with Tyla’s Afropop and R&B crossover sound, creating one of the tournament’s most high-profile musical collaborations so far. The release also arrives as both artists prepare to appear during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony celebrations next month alongside names like Katy Perry, LISA, Rema, and Anitta. For Tyla especially, the track marks another massive global moment following the continued success of “Water” and her rapid rise into international superstardom.

Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap & Afropop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

See the stars in the sky
I see me standin' on top of it (Woah)
Need two accountants
Made a lot, more than a lot of it (Let's go)

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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