Game Time - Song by Future & Tyla

Future and Tyla officially team up for “Game Time,” a new global collaboration connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup soundtrack rollout. The pairing blends Future’s trap influence with Tyla’s Afropop and R&B crossover sound, creating one of the tournament’s most high-profile musical collaborations so far. The release also arrives as both artists prepare to appear during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony celebrations next month alongside names like Katy Perry, LISA, Rema, and Anitta. For Tyla especially, the track marks another massive global moment following the continued success of “Water” and her rapid rise into international superstardom.