SHE DID IT AGAIN – Song by Tyla featuring Zara Larsson

BY Tallie Spencer
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Tyla keeps her global momentum going with “SHE DID IT AGAIN,” bringing Zara Larsson into the mix for a polished, crossover-ready record. The track blends Afropop rhythms with clean pop structure, creating something that feels both effortless and widely accessible. Tyla’s strength has always been her ability to make smooth, danceable records without overcomplicating them, and that continues here. Zara adds a bright, familiar pop presence that pushes the song even further into international territory.

After the success of recent track "CHANEL," and her steady rise, it’s clear Tyla is thinking bigger with each release. This feels less like a moment and more like a strategy. It’s confident, catchy, and built for a wide audience.

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Pop / Afropop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

No ordinary love, this is propane, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
Baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me like

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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