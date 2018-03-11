fifa world cup
- StreetwearThese FIFA World Cup Players Have The Best Off-Field StyleNot only are fans of these FIFA World Cup players impressed by their athletic prowess, but they are also drawn to the players because they exude the most panache off the field.By Faith Katunga
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion's "Missing" Guard Said To Be At FIFA World Cup, Other Security Denies RumourPhotos of Justin Edison appeared to surface online earlier this week, but the account owner is claiming a case of mistaken identity.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsWorld Cup Teams Forced To Abandon "One Love" ArmbandsThe World Cup has already seen plenty of controversies.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFIFA 20 Cover Stars Revealed: First LookEden Hazard & Virgil van Dijk grace cover of FIFA 20.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsFIFA 19 New Trailer RevealedEA Sports introduces FIFA 19's Active Touch System.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo In Talks With Facebook For $10 Million DocuseriesCristiano Ronaldo is diversifying his portfolio.By Devin Ch
- SportsReal Madrid Consider Selling Cristiano Ronaldo For €100m To Juventus"The Old Lady" tables a generous bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup Celebration Causes Artificial Earthquake In Mexico CityMexico shakes the ground in celebration.By Devin Ch
- SportsWizkid Squashes Rumor He Was Set To Perform At FIFA World CupWho said what & where?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Smith Set To Perform Official FIFA World Cup Anthem With Nicky JamWill Smith will be performing on the world's biggest stage. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeLouis Vuitton Reveals FIFA World Cup CollectionLV unleashes their third World Cup collection.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsJason Derulo Celebrates FIFA World Cup on "Colors"Jason Derulo hops on the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup.By Milca P.