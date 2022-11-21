Yesterday, the World Cup kicked off in Qatar. Many have been dreading this version of the tournament as Qatar is known for its human rights abuses. Over 6,500 people died while constructing the stadiums, and there is a real sense that the tournament should not be there.

World Cup Underway

Either way, the tournament is underway, and there is already controversy when it comes to the European teams. England, Belgium, Wales, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, and Germany are the seven European sides that planned on wearing “One Love” armbands. These armbands are meant to support inclusivity while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and diversity. Unfortunately, the teams have been told to keep the armbands at home.

Netherlands have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband during the World Cup.

According to TMZ, FIFA is stepping in and threatening punitive action for any team that wears such attire. Initially, it seemed like this would just be in the form of a fine. Now, however, FIFA is threatening yellow cards as well as suspensions. Needless to say, the European teams have folded.

Wales was one of the first countries to react to this on Twitter, saying “We’re frustrated. We’re disappointed. But we remain with the belief that football is for everyone and stand with our LGBTQ+ members of the Welsh football family.”

Mae pêl-droed i bawb. #ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger

Additionally, the teams put out their very own joint statement. They are taking all of this very seriously, and they want to make sure that fans know they are still committed to diversity.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the teams wrote. “As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.”

With the World Cup continuing on this week, it will be interesting to see what else may develop. No matter what, this will be the most controversial tournament in years.

