Nicki Minaj has confirmed on her Instagram page that she will be participating in a World Cup song slated for release on Friday. The announcement comes despite significant backlash against Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance and treatment of migrant workers.

Minaj began her post by thanking her fanbase for their support after winning two 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

“Now who’s READY for 11.18.22,” the caption ends, with a soccer emoji.

The announcement shows an image of three cleats, each bearing the name of one artist. In addition to Minaj, two more cleats reference Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

On Tuesday, Minaj added a presave link to the track titled, “Tukoh Taka,” in her bio on IG.

While Minaj will be participating in the promotion of the World Cup, several artists declined offers from the organizers.

“I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms,” legendary singer Rod Stewart recently told the Sunday Times.

Rumors have also circulated about Dua Lipa performing at the opening ceremony; however, she’s since shot down them.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” she wrote on Instagram, over the weekend.

The World Cup opening ceremony is scheduled for November 20. The first match will feature Qatar versus Ecuador.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s announcement on Instagram below.

