Drake is a massive sports fan, however, his fandom has oftentimes led to misfortune for the teams he loves. Over the years, this phenomenon has been referred to as the “Drake Curse.” Numerous teams have fallen victim to this curse, however, it seemed to end when the Raptors won their title.

Unfortunately, the curse appears to be back in full swing, and at the worst time. The World Cup is currently going on in Qatar, and Canada is participating for the first time in 36 years. In the first game, the team lost to Belgium 1-0. Additionally, the team lost its second game 4-1, despite scoring the first goal just two minutes in.

Alphonso Davies of Canada looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Drake Curse Returns

Of course, people were looking for scapegoats for this loss, and Drake ended up drawing the shortest straw. In the image below, you can see him posing alongside Alphonso Davies prior to the tournament. Consequently, fans claimed that the Drake curse was back in full swing.

pic.twitter.com/OPMZUQd9Lk — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) November 27, 2022

Immediately following Canada’s loss, people began taking to Twitter and piling on Drake. Interestingly enough, these same comments were being made a few days ago during the loss to Belgium. However, Canada was considerably better than Belgium in that game, so the comments were misplaced.

Regardless, fans had a reason to make fun of Drake, and that is exactly what they did. Overall, we’re sure the artist feels truly horrible. After all, Canada rarely makes it to the World Cup, and this was supposed to be a coming-out party for the team and its program.

The Drake curse strikes again pic.twitter.com/HmuTqiLTXU — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 27, 2022

Drake's curse hurting even his own country. — KK™ (@KevinKip44) November 27, 2022

It gotta be the Drake curse at this point for Canada doing this bad. — Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) November 27, 2022

the drake curse is back in action pic.twitter.com/N1yvzO0yIz — jenna | 🇳🇱 (@aIrightdrew) November 27, 2022

the Drake curse is real 💀 pic.twitter.com/b5r8QIKBlH — TROTRO CERTIFIED zaid🇨🇭🧘🏾 (@proxiiiiiima_b0) November 27, 2022

The United States, Mexico, and Canada will help host the next World Cup, which means Canada gets an automatic bid. This means they will get at least one more shot in four years. Hopefully, Drake stays far away from the team before the tournament.

