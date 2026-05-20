Future Shows Love To Drake As "ICEMAN" Collaboration Squashes Beef

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Back by popular demand.

Drake’s been on a streak of vengeance with the release of ICEMAN. Frankly, with the amount of beef that spilled over from his battle with Kendrick Lamar, it’s hard to keep a mental list of everyone that he’s been feuding with. But the reality is he’s feuding with everyone because of their direct (or in DJ Khaled’s case, indirect) role in the beef. But out of everyone that he’s had issues with, he somehow managed to make peace with the guy who helped spearhead this whole thing.

Future comes through clutch on their new collaboration, “Ran To Atlanta,” a song title that seemingly references Kendrick Lamar’s third verse on “Not Like Us.” The single, featuring a stellar verse from Molly Santana, is poised to make a splash on the Hot 100 next week, though it might not top the charts. It’ll come close and that’s certainly enough to excuse whatever friction existed between them before things got tense in hip-hop.

The question ultimately is why they would be cool again after things fell apart. Drake fans were pretty adamant that they didn’t want to see anyone switching sides when ICEMAN rolled around, and Future was definitely among those whom they weren’t willing to forgive as easily. But as Drake suggested on the song, the link-up was due to popular demand.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake & Future Are Back By Popular Demand

Future reiterated that claim on X earlier today, interpolating the lyrics to fit his perspective. “Me and ICEMAN back by popular demand,” he wrote.

X users clearly weren’t going to let this slide, despite their guy being the one to confirm that he’s back on good terms with Future. “Made two whole albums beefing wit a n***a just to link back up w him 2 years later is some straight hoe shit no matter how n***as try to dress it up!” one user wrote. 

Another one added, “We still keepin tabs on you n***a.”

“We still ain’t forget how you switched up on him, we not giving you that #1,” another fan said. 

Either way, “Ran To Atlanta” is currently on pace to debut at #2. We’ll keep you posted on the charts. Could this be another #1 for Future, or will it fall short of hitting the top? Let us know your predictions in the comments section. 

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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