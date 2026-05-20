Future Shows Love To Drake As "ICEMAN" Collaboration Squashes Beef

Drake’s been on a streak of vengeance with the release of ICEMAN. Frankly, with the amount of beef that spilled over from his battle with Kendrick Lamar, it’s hard to keep a mental list of everyone that he’s been feuding with. But the reality is he’s feuding with everyone because of their direct (or in DJ Khaled’s case, indirect) role in the beef. But out of everyone that he’s had issues with, he somehow managed to make peace with the guy who helped spearhead this whole thing.

Future comes through clutch on their new collaboration, “Ran To Atlanta,” a song title that seemingly references Kendrick Lamar’s third verse on “Not Like Us.” The single, featuring a stellar verse from Molly Santana, is poised to make a splash on the Hot 100 next week, though it might not top the charts. It’ll come close and that’s certainly enough to excuse whatever friction existed between them before things got tense in hip-hop.

The question ultimately is why they would be cool again after things fell apart. Drake fans were pretty adamant that they didn’t want to see anyone switching sides when ICEMAN rolled around, and Future was definitely among those whom they weren’t willing to forgive as easily. But as Drake suggested on the song, the link-up was due to popular demand.

Drake & Future Are Back By Popular Demand

Future reiterated that claim on X earlier today, interpolating the lyrics to fit his perspective. “Me and ICEMAN back by popular demand,” he wrote.

X users clearly weren’t going to let this slide, despite their guy being the one to confirm that he’s back on good terms with Future. “Made two whole albums beefing wit a n***a just to link back up w him 2 years later is some straight hoe shit no matter how n***as try to dress it up!” one user wrote.

Another one added, “We still keepin tabs on you n***a.”

“We still ain’t forget how you switched up on him, we not giving you that #1,” another fan said.