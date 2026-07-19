Drake Pulls Up To FIFA World Cup Final To See If He Won His Massive Bet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Pulls Up FIFA World Cup Final Massive Bet
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake bet $1.5 million on Argentina to beat Spain in regulation time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and things are still up in the air.

Drake has been following the 2026 FIFA World Cup very closely, and he chose to pull up to New York City today (Sunday, July 19) to watch the final for himself. He placed a massive $1.5 million bet on Argentina to beat Spain, and as of writing this article, the score is still 0-0.

If Argentina scores a goal in the next few minutes within regulation time and comes out on top, the 6ix God could walk away with over 5 million dollars. But if the game goes to extra time, the Stake bet is no more. It's a big risk, but it's all worth it for the love of the game.

It also must be an amazing experience to be there in the heat of the action, where many other celebrities are in attendance. Some of them even popped out to perform, rumors of which followed Drizzy around for a long time.

Post Malone, Swae Lee, and IShowSpeed performed to open the match up, and the halftime show saw Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and more grace the field.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

Drake At The World Cup Final

Ironically enough, some of Drake's biggest current foes are also at this FIFA World Cup final. Jay-Z pulled up with Beyoncé, and A$AP Rocky was also in attendance with Rihanna. Rocky got mixed up in a viral moment, as a commentator called Pharrell "AKA Rocky."

Both of these MCs were the targets of various disses on ICEMAN, which they have responded to in their own ways. MetLife Stadium is so massive that they probably won't run into each other, but a lot of fans can't help but take note of the connections.

In any case, the game is going into extra time at press time, so Drizzy will not be walking away with cash even if Argentina comes out on top in the end. But you know what they say: You win some, you lose some.

This FIFA World Cup has been amazing to witness this summer, and every cultural corner seemed to tune in. We'll see how the final minutes of this event play out.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Post Malone Swae Lee IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup Final Pop Culture Post Malone, Swae Lee & IShowSpeed Perform At FIFA World Cup Final
Drake Bets 1 Million Argentina Win FIFA World Cup Sports Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup
Commentator Pharrell AKA Rocky FIFA World Cup Final Pop Culture Commentator Calls Pharrell "AKA Rocky" At FIFA World Cup Final
Sports Drake Loses $1 Million Bet On Argentina & France In World Cup
Comments 0