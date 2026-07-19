Drake Pulls Up To FIFA World Cup Final To See If He Won His Massive Bet

Drake has been following the 2026 FIFA World Cup very closely, and he chose to pull up to New York City today (Sunday, July 19) to watch the final for himself. He placed a massive $1.5 million bet on Argentina to beat Spain, and as of writing this article, the score is still 0-0.

If Argentina scores a goal in the next few minutes within regulation time and comes out on top, the 6ix God could walk away with over 5 million dollars. But if the game goes to extra time, the Stake bet is no more. It's a big risk, but it's all worth it for the love of the game.

It also must be an amazing experience to be there in the heat of the action, where many other celebrities are in attendance. Some of them even popped out to perform, rumors of which followed Drizzy around for a long time.

Post Malone, Swae Lee, and IShowSpeed performed to open the match up, and the halftime show saw Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and more grace the field.

Drake At The World Cup Final

Ironically enough, some of Drake's biggest current foes are also at this FIFA World Cup final. Jay-Z pulled up with Beyoncé, and A$AP Rocky was also in attendance with Rihanna. Rocky got mixed up in a viral moment, as a commentator called Pharrell "AKA Rocky."

Both of these MCs were the targets of various disses on ICEMAN, which they have responded to in their own ways. MetLife Stadium is so massive that they probably won't run into each other, but a lot of fans can't help but take note of the connections.

In any case, the game is going into extra time at press time, so Drizzy will not be walking away with cash even if Argentina comes out on top in the end. But you know what they say: You win some, you lose some.