Post Malone, Swae Lee & IShowSpeed Perform At FIFA World Cup Final

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Post Malone Swae Lee IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup Final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Singers Post Malone and Swae Lee perform during the closing ceremony before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Post Malone brought out Swae Lee after IShowSpeed performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with other artists set for the halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is starting today (Sunday, July 19) as of writing this article, and things already kicked off with a bang. IShowSpeed became the first content creator to perform at the event, giving a rendition of his FIFA-promoting track "Champions." Then, Post Malone debuted some new music for this opening part of the overall final match and closing ceremony, later bringing out Swae Lee to perform their mega hit "Sunflower."

Post also performed his hit "Wow," and it seemed like an extravagant time overall. Folks had a lot to say in their initial reactions to the whole shindig, whether it was about Malone's apparent return to hip-hop or Speed performing at an event of this magnitude. There were a lot of memes, criticisms, and other wild reactions on social media. But they will all pale in comparison to folks' reactions to the showdown between Argentina and Spain for the ultimate victory.

Elsewhere for this FIFA World Cup closing, they have a stacked halftime show for fans. Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna, and Shakira will grace the stage for a lengthy and ambitious performance.

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FIFA World Cup Final Performances

Plenty of other artists have performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, whether it's officially sanctioned fan events or the actual games and events from the organization. For example, Future and Tyla performed for the opening ceremonies weeks ago, and 50 Cent signed up to perform at various fan events.

There has also been some hip-hop crossover with the World Cup, whether it's as fans or more official collaborations. Fans are already joking about the "Drake curse" again after he bet over a million dollars on Argentina to beat Spain today. Also, whether it's folks like Travis Scott or Jay-Z, there have been a lot of celebrity pop-outs.

With all this in mind, IShowSpeed, Post Malone, and Swae Lee started to close out an incredibly exciting time for the summer. After all, this only happens every four years, so a lot of different cultural and entertainment corners celebrate it. We'll see if the 2026 FIFA World Cup final's halftime show is even more spectacular.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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