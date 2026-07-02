A$AP Rocky Disses Drake With The Help Of A Fan-Made Sign

A$AP Rocky is currently on the Don't Be Dumb tour, where he has been able to perform in front of sold-out crowds. Overall, the fans are loving the tour so far, especially as the artist delivers a mix of new and old songs.

Throughout this tour, Rocky has made his fair share of headlines. More recently, his comments about having relations with the women in his crowd certainly rubbed fans the wrong way. Especially since Rihanna has been pulling up for a significant number of tour dates.

That said, the fans are still loving the performances, and during last night's show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rocky received a special gift. It was a sign that featured A$AP Rocky's face, the American flag, and a message that was very clearly aimed at Drake.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

A$AP Rocky Plays Into The Beef

“This cutie smoked all 3 of your f*ckass albums," the sign reads. The three albums in question would be ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI. It's a nice sentiment, albeit one that will stir up some debates about who has truly had the better year.

Drake took some shots at Rocky and Rihanna on ICEMAN, so it is only fair that Rocky would engage in some on-stage antics. Their beef has been going on for a few years now, and with Drake gaining the upper hand thanks to album sales and commercial success, Rocky is refusing to stay defeated.

Rocky has every right to talk that talk these days. His tour has been a major success and is easily one of the must-see hip-hop tours of the entire year. It seems like every show is one big party, and that speaks to just how relevant Rocky still is to his fans.