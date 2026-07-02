A$AP Rocky Disses Drake With The Help Of A Fan-Made Sign

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky continues to sell out shows on the "Don't Be Dumb" tour, and his fans are helping him diss Drake.

A$AP Rocky is currently on the Don't Be Dumb tour, where he has been able to perform in front of sold-out crowds. Overall, the fans are loving the tour so far, especially as the artist delivers a mix of new and old songs.

Throughout this tour, Rocky has made his fair share of headlines. More recently, his comments about having relations with the women in his crowd certainly rubbed fans the wrong way. Especially since Rihanna has been pulling up for a significant number of tour dates.

That said, the fans are still loving the performances, and during last night's show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rocky received a special gift. It was a sign that featured A$AP Rocky's face, the American flag, and a message that was very clearly aimed at Drake.

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A$AP Rocky Plays Into The Beef

“This cutie smoked all 3 of your f*ckass albums," the sign reads. The three albums in question would be ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI. It's a nice sentiment, albeit one that will stir up some debates about who has truly had the better year.

Drake took some shots at Rocky and Rihanna on ICEMAN, so it is only fair that Rocky would engage in some on-stage antics. Their beef has been going on for a few years now, and with Drake gaining the upper hand thanks to album sales and commercial success, Rocky is refusing to stay defeated.

Rocky has every right to talk that talk these days. His tour has been a major success and is easily one of the must-see hip-hop tours of the entire year. It seems like every show is one big party, and that speaks to just how relevant Rocky still is to his fans.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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