A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Claiming He Disrespected Rihanna

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky Responds Critics Claiming Disrespected Rihanna
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky's recent comments to female concert-goers had many folks criticizing his public relationship dynamic with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky, like a lot of other rappers, loves to rap about women and his player days, even if his life with Rihanna obviously ended his single era. He will never complain about it, but his recent comments to female concert-goers did make some fans uncomfortable, leading them to claim he disrespected his boo.

During a recent Don't Be Dumb tour stop moment caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Harlem artist chose to address this backlash, as well as some other narratives against him.

"Ladies, I got bras and thongs on sale tomorrow, so make sure you go get those," he expressed. "F**k the Internet. First they was saying the n***a was wearing thongs. Then they was saying n***a's shows wasn't selling out, nobody wasn't coming. Then n***as saying I'm disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d**k, n***a."

For those unaware, this tirade referenced A$AP Rocky's thong misinterpretation. Fans thought a picture of him from his concert showed him wearing a thong, but it was really just a wireless mic pack transmitter belt.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

What Did A$AP Rocky Say On Stage?

But what caused this backlash? It was this on-stage remark to female concert-goers from A$AP Rocky: "Thank God y'all didn't know me when I was single, I would've f***ed the s**t out of you if you was pretty."

Regarding Rocky's relationship with RiRi, this has always been under scrutiny despite the two showing all the love in the world to each other and to their children. Most recently, Drake fans have been clowning the couple all over following his ICEMAN disses against them.

But the wider conversation around Rocky's player persona and his lyrics about "b***hes" and women continues to follow him. Some fans feel like he should refrain from highlighting those kinds of bars, whereas others think critics are making a mountain out of a molehill.

In any case, Rihanna's been pulling up to A$AP Rocky's shows, so it seems like she doesn't mind all the ruckus at all. Throughout any relationship dynamic, internal conversations will always hold more weight than outside noise. But still, maybe this will make Rocky think more intently about how he communicates his love and his past.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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