A$AP Rocky Kisses Rihanna's Hand During Toronto Concert

Rihanna has been accompanying A$AP Rocky on his recent tour, and on Sunday, the couple found themselves in Toronto.

However, throughout the course of this tour, Rihanna and Rocky have proven that Drake's narratives aren't entirely correct. Social media clips like these continue to go viral, and it is clear that the couple is, in fact, supportive of one another.

Tonight, Rocky is performing in Montreal. On Sunday, Rocky was in Toronto, which is the home city of his current nemesis, Drake . Rocky's fans showed up and showed out at the concert, and once again, Rihanna was there by his side.

Rocky's last album before Don't Be Dumb was 2018's Testing. With that being said, the fans were waiting a long time for new music, and they waited a long time for this kind of tour. Throughout the next few months, Rocky will be going all over North America before heading overseas for the International leg of the tour.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!