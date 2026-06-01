A$AP Rocky Kisses Rihanna's Hand During Toronto Concert

A$AP Rocky is currently on his Don't Be Dumb Tour, which began last week in Chicago. Overall, it was a triumphant moment for Rocky, who was accompanied by Rihanna.
Rocky's last album before Don't Be Dumb was 2018's Testing. With that being said, the fans were waiting a long time for new music, and they waited a long time for this kind of tour. Throughout the next few months, Rocky will be going all over North America before heading overseas for the International leg of the tour.
Tonight, Rocky is performing in Montreal. On Sunday, Rocky was in Toronto, which is the home city of his current nemesis, Drake. Rocky's fans showed up and showed out at the concert, and once again, Rihanna was there by his side.
In fact, there was a very sweet moment between the two as Rocky stopped his show to kiss Rihanna on the hand. It was a cool moment, and one that sends a very clear message.
A$AP Rocky x Rihanna
On ICEMAN, Drake noted how Rihanna failed to promote Rocky's new album. Of course, this led to a very particular narrative on social media. It was a narrative that Drake fans could rally behind.
However, throughout the course of this tour, Rihanna and Rocky have proven that Drake's narratives aren't entirely correct. Social media clips like these continue to go viral, and it is clear that the couple is, in fact, supportive of one another.
Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Rihanna continues to show up to tour dates. If anything, this additional star power has excited fans.