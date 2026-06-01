A$AP Rocky Kisses Rihanna's Hand During Toronto Concert

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rihanna has been accompanying A$AP Rocky on his recent tour, and on Sunday, the couple found themselves in Toronto.

A$AP Rocky is currently on his Don't Be Dumb Tour, which began last week in Chicago. Overall, it was a triumphant moment for Rocky, who was accompanied by Rihanna.

Rocky's last album before Don't Be Dumb was 2018's Testing. With that being said, the fans were waiting a long time for new music, and they waited a long time for this kind of tour. Throughout the next few months, Rocky will be going all over North America before heading overseas for the International leg of the tour.

Tonight, Rocky is performing in Montreal. On Sunday, Rocky was in Toronto, which is the home city of his current nemesis, Drake. Rocky's fans showed up and showed out at the concert, and once again, Rihanna was there by his side.

In fact, there was a very sweet moment between the two as Rocky stopped his show to kiss Rihanna on the hand. It was a cool moment, and one that sends a very clear message.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

A$AP Rocky x Rihanna

On ICEMAN, Drake noted how Rihanna failed to promote Rocky's new album. Of course, this led to a very particular narrative on social media. It was a narrative that Drake fans could rally behind.

However, throughout the course of this tour, Rihanna and Rocky have proven that Drake's narratives aren't entirely correct. Social media clips like these continue to go viral, and it is clear that the couple is, in fact, supportive of one another.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Rihanna continues to show up to tour dates. If anything, this additional star power has excited fans.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Rihanna Proves Drake Wrong During The First Night Of A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Tour
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Rihanna Shouts Out ASAP Rocky Tour After Drake Disses Music Rihanna Shouts Out A$AP Rocky's Upcoming Tour After Drake's Disses
Comments 1