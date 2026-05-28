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Rihanna Proves Drake Wrong During The First Night Of A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Tour
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently caught some strays from Drake on "Burning Bridges," just days before Rocky went on tour.
By
Alexander Cole
May 28, 2026