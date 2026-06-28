A$AP Rocky Brings Out Tyler, The Creator & Danny Elfman At L.A. Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky Tyler The Creator Los Angeles Concert
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Tyler, The Creator is one of A$AP Rocky's closest friends in the industry, so this "Don't Be Dumb" tour link-up in L.A. is no surprise.

A$AP Rocky has been up to everything on his Don't Be Dumb tour: amazing performances, special moments, and responding to Internet narratives. During his Los Angeles stop of the trek last night (Saturday, June 27), he gave fans at the Kia Forum an explosive surprise when L.A.'s Tyler, The Creator took the stage alongside his longtime friend. Fellow L.A. native Danny Elfman also came out for a surprise performance.

The duo performed their 2017 Flower Boy collaboration "Who Dat Boy," as seen in a clip caught by Tyler, The Creator Updates on Twitter. Tyler also performed his 2019 IGOR hit "EARFQUAKE," and it seemed like a great time overall. The crowd was going wild, and there was much more to enjoy that night.

Danny Elfman, who worked extensively with Rocky on the Don't Be Dumb album, also took the stage last night to perform "PUNK ROCKY" and "Sundress" alongside him. @awgecentral caught a clip of their performance on Twitter. It seemed like one of the best shows yet from an already successful tour, and fans hope there are even better things on the way.

Of course, we will have to wait for the rest of the trek to wrap up to run down all the highlights.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Collabs

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator's long friendship resulted in a few musical collaborations over the years. Beyond the aforementioned "Who Dat Boy," their officially released collaborations began with "Telephone Calls" in 2016. The Playboi Carti and Yung Gleesh-assisted track appeared on A$AP Mob's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1.

Then, they linked up for the "Potato Salad" loosie, followed by the "Lost And Found Freestyle 2019" with Nigo and "T.D" with Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack. Most recently, they joined forces on "WHARF TALK" from Tyler's The Estate Sale deluxe for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and on the "FISH & STEAK (WHAT IT IS)" cut from Don't Be Dumb alongside Jozzy.

As Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky continue to support each other, we're sure they will create many more moments for fans. We'll see if the next link-up is a live show, a song, or something else entirely.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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