A$AP Rocky Brings Out Tyler, The Creator & Danny Elfman At L.A. Concert

A$AP Rocky has been up to everything on his Don't Be Dumb tour: amazing performances, special moments, and responding to Internet narratives. During his Los Angeles stop of the trek last night (Saturday, June 27), he gave fans at the Kia Forum an explosive surprise when L.A.'s Tyler, The Creator took the stage alongside his longtime friend. Fellow L.A. native Danny Elfman also came out for a surprise performance.

The duo performed their 2017 Flower Boy collaboration "Who Dat Boy," as seen in a clip caught by Tyler, The Creator Updates on Twitter. Tyler also performed his 2019 IGOR hit "EARFQUAKE," and it seemed like a great time overall. The crowd was going wild, and there was much more to enjoy that night.

Danny Elfman, who worked extensively with Rocky on the Don't Be Dumb album, also took the stage last night to perform "PUNK ROCKY" and "Sundress" alongside him. @awgecentral caught a clip of their performance on Twitter. It seemed like one of the best shows yet from an already successful tour, and fans hope there are even better things on the way.

Of course, we will have to wait for the rest of the trek to wrap up to run down all the highlights.

A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Collabs

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator's long friendship resulted in a few musical collaborations over the years. Beyond the aforementioned "Who Dat Boy," their officially released collaborations began with "Telephone Calls" in 2016. The Playboi Carti and Yung Gleesh-assisted track appeared on A$AP Mob's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1.

Then, they linked up for the "Potato Salad" loosie, followed by the "Lost And Found Freestyle 2019" with Nigo and "T.D" with Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack. Most recently, they joined forces on "WHARF TALK" from Tyler's The Estate Sale deluxe for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and on the "FISH & STEAK (WHAT IT IS)" cut from Don't Be Dumb alongside Jozzy.