Tyler, The Creator Hypes Up A$AP Rocky's New Album

Tyler, The Creator is once again using his platform to amplify the artists he believes in. And this time, the love is going straight to Harlem. His energy is aimed straight at A$AP Rocky and his long-awaited upcoming album Don't Be Dumb.

Earlier this week, Tyler, The Creator reposted Rocky-related promo on his Instagram Story and added his own excited commentary. “yeah man jan 16th!!! new flocky!” he wrote, confirming the release date while clearly sounding like a fan first, not just a peer. It was a quick post, but one that immediately caught attention. Tyler doesn’t hype often without reason, so when he does, people listen.

Rocky’s return has been a long time coming. Don’t Be Dumb will be his first studio album since 2018’s Testing, a project that challenged expectations and split opinions but later earned a lot more appreciation. Since then, Rocky’s been moving differently. Moreover, he's been leaning into fashion, film, family life, and carefully choosing when to re-enter the music conversation. That low-volume approach has only made anticipation for his next move even louder.

Tyler, The Creator Shows Love To A$AP Rocky

Tyler’s excitement feels especially fitting given the overlap in their artistic paths. Both artists are known for pushing visuals just as hard as the music, prioritizing creativity over comfort, and building worlds around their releases. A co-sign from Tyler suggests Rocky’s new era may be just as intentional and left-field as fans are hoping. Additionally, fans are speculating that Tyler may appear as a guest feature on the project. "Tyler feat for sure," one person commented in the comment section.

That momentum showed up in a big way this week when Rocky officially kicked his rollout into gear. He dropped four special edition vinyl versions of Don’t Be Dumb through the AWGE website, and they disappeared almost instantly. Two versions featured “Mr. Mayers” artwork, one signed, while the other two included Tim Burton’s “GR1M” and “Dummy” designs, both autographed by Rocky. All four were priced at $50, and all four sold out the same day.