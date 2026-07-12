A$AP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent, Ice Spice & G-Unit At New Jersey Show

A$AP Rocky just closed the North American run of his Don't Be Dumb tour, and it was near his home city of New York at Newark, New Jersey. As such, he decided to close things off with a massive bang and some fellow New Yorkers, tapping 50 Cent, Ice Spice, G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, and more to perform as special guests.

Kurrco caught a clip of Fif and his friends performing "Many Men" and "P.I.M.P." last night (Saturday, July 11), and they also reportedly performed "What Up Gangsta" and "In Da Club." Before this, Spice popped out in the moshpit to perform "Deli" for the crowd, accompanied by many dancers in a clip caught by Amari Spice on Twitter.

Other special guests reportedly included A$AP Twelvyy and Skilla Baby, which also rocked the stage and energized fans. It seemed like a great way to end this United States and Canada run for the Don't Be Dumb tour, and we imagine the Europe run will also hold special surprises and amazing moments. Now, fans are looking back at this era and reflecting on the long road to get here.

Before this, A$AP Rocky had brought out other special guests, most notably Tyler, The Creator at his Los Angeles concert. The "Who Dat Boy" duo performed that Flower Boy collaboration, as well as a solo slot for Tyler's "EARFQUAKE."

A$AP Rocky's Newark Concert

This Newark concert was one of the most significant of the whole trek when it comes to guests, though, if not the most significant. With a Knicks championship in the rearview that A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent celebrated together, plus Hov's Yankee Stadium concerts happening this weekend, it sure seems like 2026 is the year of the New Yorker. Or East Coaster, to give New Jersey some grace.