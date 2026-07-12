A$AP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent, Ice Spice & G-Unit At New Jersey Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky 50 Cent Ice Spice G Unit New Jersey Show
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo joined 50 Cent at A$AP Rocky's Newark concert, which also hosted Ice Spice, Skilla Baby, and A$AP Twelvyy.

A$AP Rocky just closed the North American run of his Don't Be Dumb tour, and it was near his home city of New York at Newark, New Jersey. As such, he decided to close things off with a massive bang and some fellow New Yorkers, tapping 50 Cent, Ice Spice, G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, and more to perform as special guests.

Kurrco caught a clip of Fif and his friends performing "Many Men" and "P.I.M.P." last night (Saturday, July 11), and they also reportedly performed "What Up Gangsta" and "In Da Club." Before this, Spice popped out in the moshpit to perform "Deli" for the crowd, accompanied by many dancers in a clip caught by Amari Spice on Twitter.

Other special guests reportedly included A$AP Twelvyy and Skilla Baby, which also rocked the stage and energized fans. It seemed like a great way to end this United States and Canada run for the Don't Be Dumb tour, and we imagine the Europe run will also hold special surprises and amazing moments. Now, fans are looking back at this era and reflecting on the long road to get here.

Before this, A$AP Rocky had brought out other special guests, most notably Tyler, The Creator at his Los Angeles concert. The "Who Dat Boy" duo performed that Flower Boy collaboration, as well as a solo slot for Tyler's "EARFQUAKE."

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

A$AP Rocky's Newark Concert

This Newark concert was one of the most significant of the whole trek when it comes to guests, though, if not the most significant. With a Knicks championship in the rearview that A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent celebrated together, plus Hov's Yankee Stadium concerts happening this weekend, it sure seems like 2026 is the year of the New Yorker. Or East Coaster, to give New Jersey some grace.

While A$AP Rocky continued to beef and receive Internet hate, these shows were one heck of a way to respond. It seemed like an amazing run and a proper representation of the journey Don't Be Dumb takes listeners on. We'll see if there are any significant changes for the upcoming Europe run.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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