A$AP Rocky Checks The Haters With Sold-Out Shows Via His AWGE Agency

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky Checks Haters Sold Out Shows AWGE
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
AWGE took to social media to call out "selective reporting" about A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour and its success.

Amid a Drake beef and eight years of waiting to live up to, A$AP Rocky is drowning the haters out via his successful Don't Be Dumb tour. However, there's still a lot of hate on his plate, something his AWGE agency took note of on Twitter. This week, they took to the platform with some curious messages about haters being quiet amid many sold-out shows on this trek, and also called out "SELECTIVE REPORTING" about the concert series.

"FUNNY HOW QUIET IT GETS WHEN YOU SELL OUT ARENAS STATE TO STATE," the agency tweeted yesterday (Thursday, July 2). They also responded to Complex's coverage of these tweets with a simple quote-tweet: "DONT BE DUMB COMPLEX." Finally (at press time), they clowned a fan who asked them to get the Harlem creative a "professional social media manager." "YOU'RE HIRED DUMMIE," the page wrote.

A$AP Rocky recently responded to criticism towards him at a tour stop, although it didn't just involve tour numbers. "F**k the Internet. First they was saying the n***a was wearing thongs. Then they was saying n***a's shows wasn't selling out, nobody wasn't coming. Then n***as saying I'm disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d**k, n***a."

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What Is A$AP Rocky's AWGE?

For those unaware, AWGE is A$AP Rocky's creative agency and label. It dates all the way back to 2014, but has become much more prominent in more recent years due to Rocky's other creative endeavors and big projects. Whether it's brand collaborations, fashion strides, or social media managing like these "selective reporting" call-outs, AWGE is at the forefront of the A$AP Mob boss' public image.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky's Drake beef is still kicking. It wasn't ever going to go away, but the ICEMAN cut "Burning Bridges" going viral is keeping it fresh.

For example, Drizzy recently hit the "Where she at?" celebration at Portugal and Croatia's FIFA World Cup game in Toronto, and fans couldn't help but bring Rocky up despite having nothing to do with the soccer match. But the Don't Be Dumb tour is a nice distraction.

Meanwhile, AWGE's main social media activity now is taking stock of all the fans asking for the second disc or deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb. We'll see when it lands.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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