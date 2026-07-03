A$AP Rocky Checks The Haters With Sold-Out Shows Via His AWGE Agency

Amid a Drake beef and eight years of waiting to live up to, A$AP Rocky is drowning the haters out via his successful Don't Be Dumb tour. However, there's still a lot of hate on his plate, something his AWGE agency took note of on Twitter. This week, they took to the platform with some curious messages about haters being quiet amid many sold-out shows on this trek, and also called out "SELECTIVE REPORTING" about the concert series.

"FUNNY HOW QUIET IT GETS WHEN YOU SELL OUT ARENAS STATE TO STATE," the agency tweeted yesterday (Thursday, July 2). They also responded to Complex's coverage of these tweets with a simple quote-tweet: "DONT BE DUMB COMPLEX." Finally (at press time), they clowned a fan who asked them to get the Harlem creative a "professional social media manager." "YOU'RE HIRED DUMMIE," the page wrote.

A$AP Rocky recently responded to criticism towards him at a tour stop, although it didn't just involve tour numbers. "F**k the Internet. First they was saying the n***a was wearing thongs. Then they was saying n***a's shows wasn't selling out, nobody wasn't coming. Then n***as saying I'm disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d**k, n***a."

What Is A$AP Rocky's AWGE?

For those unaware, AWGE is A$AP Rocky's creative agency and label. It dates all the way back to 2014, but has become much more prominent in more recent years due to Rocky's other creative endeavors and big projects. Whether it's brand collaborations, fashion strides, or social media managing like these "selective reporting" call-outs, AWGE is at the forefront of the A$AP Mob boss' public image.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky's Drake beef is still kicking. It wasn't ever going to go away, but the ICEMAN cut "Burning Bridges" going viral is keeping it fresh.

For example, Drizzy recently hit the "Where she at?" celebration at Portugal and Croatia's FIFA World Cup game in Toronto, and fans couldn't help but bring Rocky up despite having nothing to do with the soccer match. But the Don't Be Dumb tour is a nice distraction.

Meanwhile, AWGE's main social media activity now is taking stock of all the fans asking for the second disc or deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb. We'll see when it lands.