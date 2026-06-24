AWGE Had The Perfect Response After A$AP Rocky's Thong Situation

A$AP Rocky went viral after fans thought he was wearing a thong during his Don't Be Dumb Tour. It turned out to just be a wireless mic pack transmitter belt instead. That type of belt is commonly used in reality TV when outfits lack pockets for a microphone.

The clip still spread quickly across social media regardless. Boosie Badazz was one of several people who reacted strongly online. He questioned whether the footage was even real at first. That reaction only added more attention to the situation.

Rocky and his AWGE imprint decided to lean into the confusion instead of brushing it off. The brand announced a new line of thongs for women shortly after. The post included a sharp message aimed directly at people who jumped to conclusions.

Photos shared alongside the announcement showed the new design up close. Black, red, and nude tones layered together across the waistband. "AWGE" branding appeared stitched into each strap clearly. The look played off the same visual that started the confusion.

Turning a misunderstanding into a product drop isn't unusual at this point. Brands often respond quickly when something starts trending unexpectedly. This time, the joke became something fans can actually buy.

AWGE Teases Thongs After A$AP Rocky Situation

This is a pretty smart move from AWGE overall. Instead of correcting the record quietly, they ran straight at it. That choice turned an awkward viral clip into something fans could laugh along with. Most brands would just stay silent or issue a boring statement instead.

AWGE skipped that entirely and went for humor right away. The message itself kept things sharp without sounding defensive or annoyed. Pairing that tone with an actual product made the response feel complete. It's the kind of timing that's hard to plan for in advance.