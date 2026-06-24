AWGE Had The Perfect Response After A$AP Rocky's Thong Situation

BY Ben Atkinson
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NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AWGE is releasing a line of thongs after A$AP Rocky's mic pack was mistaken for him wearing a women's thong online.

A$AP Rocky went viral after fans thought he was wearing a thong during his Don't Be Dumb Tour. It turned out to just be a wireless mic pack transmitter belt instead. That type of belt is commonly used in reality TV when outfits lack pockets for a microphone.

The clip still spread quickly across social media regardless. Boosie Badazz was one of several people who reacted strongly online. He questioned whether the footage was even real at first. That reaction only added more attention to the situation.

Rocky and his AWGE imprint decided to lean into the confusion instead of brushing it off. The brand announced a new line of thongs for women shortly after. The post included a sharp message aimed directly at people who jumped to conclusions.

Photos shared alongside the announcement showed the new design up close. Black, red, and nude tones layered together across the waistband. "AWGE" branding appeared stitched into each strap clearly. The look played off the same visual that started the confusion.

Turning a misunderstanding into a product drop isn't unusual at this point. Brands often respond quickly when something starts trending unexpectedly. This time, the joke became something fans can actually buy.

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AWGE Teases Thongs After A$AP Rocky Situation

This is a pretty smart move from AWGE overall. Instead of correcting the record quietly, they ran straight at it. That choice turned an awkward viral clip into something fans could laugh along with. Most brands would just stay silent or issue a boring statement instead.

AWGE skipped that entirely and went for humor right away. The message itself kept things sharp without sounding defensive or annoyed. Pairing that tone with an actual product made the response feel complete. It's the kind of timing that's hard to plan for in advance.

Most viral moments fade quickly without anyone capitalizing on them at all. This time, the brand managed to turn a quick laugh into real attention. That's a solid example of reacting fast and getting it right.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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