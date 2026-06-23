Muni Long Details Double Lung Transplant & Lupus Battle

A recent interview offered fans a deeper look into the health battle Muni Long has largely kept out of the spotlight. While discussing her journey with lupus, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that the autoimmune disease became so severe that she ultimately underwent a double lung transplant in order to survive. The revelation stunned many listeners, particularly given the demanding performance schedule and career momentum she has maintained in recent years.

While visiting Good Morning America, the singer detailed having to leave The Boy is Mine Tour early. “I should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I had to do it,” said Long. “About midway through, we’re up in the north east, it’s really cold, and with autoimmune, the cold is really not your friend. I got really sick, I got pneumonia."

"I had to step away for a few dates. But I’m like, this is not it, I got to go back. I went back, and I think maybe about five or six dates in, I was like, this is not... I couldn’t even get out of bed to make my call time for the stage. And the last show, I just barely made it; I was only able to do two songs. My team and my family were like, you just need to come home and rest.”

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The Surgery That Saved Muni Long's Life

Throughout the conversation, Long spoke candidly about the physical and emotional toll of living with lupus, a chronic condition that can affect multiple organs throughout the body. The singer says following a double lung transplant that saved her life, she's doing much better.