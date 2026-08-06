Cam’ron Threatens To Expose Cardi B’s Team After Unreleased Verse

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The shelved collaboration left Cam’ron questioning why Cardi B’s team made promises they apparently could not keep.

A missing guest verse has turned into a warning for the people working around Cardi B. Cam’ron says members of her team secured a recording from him by promising that Cardi would later appear on his show, only for the collaboration to disappear from her album and the interview to remain unbooked.

Cam addressed the dispute while making a clear distinction between Cardi and the people representing her. He praised her career and noted that she has consistently supported his music. His problem, he explained, is with “two individuals on her team” who have continued contacting him despite failing to honor the agreement that persuaded him to record the verse.

According to Cam, Cardi’s representatives first approached him two or three years ago about appearing on a song. He agreed on the condition that she return the favor with an interview. Her team reportedly assured him that getting Cardi on the show would be simple, so he asked them to reach out again once the album was close to completion.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Say Cardi B Shows Why They Don't Date Women From NY

An Unfulfilled Promise

The request resurfaced when Cam was told the project was roughly a month away from release. He was occupied with other work and assumed he had missed the window, but the same people returned nearly a year later still asking for his contribution. Cam eventually completed the verse. When Am I the Drama? arrived in September 2025, however, neither his name nor the collaboration appeared.

Losing the placement was not what set him off. Cam said he still expected the interview that had been promised in exchange for his work. He also allowed for the possibility that Cardi knew nothing about the arrangement, arguing that artists should not be held responsible when members of their teams make commitments without their knowledge or approval.

That grace did not extend to the people who contacted him. Cam'ron threatened to begin exposing anyone who invokes an artist’s name to secure favors and then refuses to deliver. “Once I get the dirt on you, I’mma put the dirt out,” he said, warning that texts and photographs could become part of a weekly airing-out session. He also threatened to disclose private intimate information, turning what began as an industry grievance into something far more personal.

Cardi has not publicly addressed Cam’s claims, and he did not identify the team members he accused of misleading him. The shelved record may not stay private much longer. Cam said he plans to release the song himself, interview or no interview.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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