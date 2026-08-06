A missing guest verse has turned into a warning for the people working around Cardi B. Cam’ron says members of her team secured a recording from him by promising that Cardi would later appear on his show, only for the collaboration to disappear from her album and the interview to remain unbooked.

Cam addressed the dispute while making a clear distinction between Cardi and the people representing her. He praised her career and noted that she has consistently supported his music. His problem, he explained, is with “two individuals on her team” who have continued contacting him despite failing to honor the agreement that persuaded him to record the verse.

According to Cam, Cardi’s representatives first approached him two or three years ago about appearing on a song. He agreed on the condition that she return the favor with an interview. Her team reportedly assured him that getting Cardi on the show would be simple, so he asked them to reach out again once the album was close to completion.

An Unfulfilled Promise

The request resurfaced when Cam was told the project was roughly a month away from release. He was occupied with other work and assumed he had missed the window, but the same people returned nearly a year later still asking for his contribution. Cam eventually completed the verse. When Am I the Drama? arrived in September 2025, however, neither his name nor the collaboration appeared.

Losing the placement was not what set him off. Cam said he still expected the interview that had been promised in exchange for his work. He also allowed for the possibility that Cardi knew nothing about the arrangement, arguing that artists should not be held responsible when members of their teams make commitments without their knowledge or approval.

That grace did not extend to the people who contacted him. Cam'ron threatened to begin exposing anyone who invokes an artist’s name to secure favors and then refuses to deliver. “Once I get the dirt on you, I’mma put the dirt out,” he said, warning that texts and photographs could become part of a weekly airing-out session. He also threatened to disclose private intimate information, turning what began as an industry grievance into something far more personal.