Lil Wayne's Alleged Text Messages With Former "Teen Mom" Star Leak Online

Lil Wayne recently broke up with his alleged fiancée, Madi K. Now, the legendary artist is being exposed through leaked text messages with Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star Rachel Beaver.
According to TMZ, Beaver, now 23, exchanged text messages with Lil Wayne just a few months ago. In these messages, Beaver asked the artist if he could fly her out. Wayne answered in the affirmative, and asked for the woman's phone number.
From there, the two had a few conversations, with Wayne letting Beaver know that if she bought the flight, his people would reimburse her. However, she eventually had to reschedule due to an unforeseen situation. Unfortunately for Beaver, when she reached out to Wayne again, he had allegedly blocked her.
Lil Wayne Tries To Fly Out Rachel Beaver
Beaver says she was blindsided by the news that Wayne was engaged. Eventually, Wayne rejected the reports of his engagement, although Beaver was still left feeling a bit confused.
As for the origins of her original message to Wayne, it all started thanks to an inside dare from her friends. "I texted him one night while drunk. Everyone in my live was talking about the Jenelle and Lil Wayne situation, so I was like, 'Should I text him, guys?' Everyone said yes, so I did… and he messaged me back about a month later," Beaver explained.
Wayne has yet to respond to the situation. Stay tuned to for updates pertaining to the music world.