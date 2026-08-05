Lil Wayne's Alleged Text Messages With Former "Teen Mom" Star Leak Online

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Former "Teen Mom" star Rachel Beaver has come through with alleged text messages between herself and Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne recently broke up with his alleged fiancée, Madi K. Now, the legendary artist is being exposed through leaked text messages with Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star Rachel Beaver.

According to TMZ, Beaver, now 23, exchanged text messages with Lil Wayne just a few months ago. In these messages, Beaver asked the artist if he could fly her out. Wayne answered in the affirmative, and asked for the woman's phone number.

From there, the two had a few conversations, with Wayne letting Beaver know that if she bought the flight, his people would reimburse her. However, she eventually had to reschedule due to an unforeseen situation. Unfortunately for Beaver, when she reached out to Wayne again, he had allegedly blocked her.

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Lil Wayne Tries To Fly Out Rachel Beaver
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beaver says she was blindsided by the news that Wayne was engaged. Eventually, Wayne rejected the reports of his engagement, although Beaver was still left feeling a bit confused.

As for the origins of her original message to Wayne, it all started thanks to an inside dare from her friends. "I texted him one night while drunk. Everyone in my live was talking about the Jenelle and Lil Wayne situation, so I was like, 'Should I text him, guys?' Everyone said yes, so I did… and he messaged me back about a month later," Beaver explained.

Wayne has yet to respond to the situation. Stay tuned to for updates pertaining to the music world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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