Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée Shares Cozy Photo With The Rapper

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Neither Lil Wayne nor Madi Cannon (also known as Madi K) have publicly addressed rumors of their engagement.

Lil Wayne is the subject of various viral photos this week, as Kyle Rittenhouse shared an allegedly AI-generated picture of them on social media. Elsewhere, Wayne's alleged fiancée Madi Cannon, also known as Madi K, shared a selfie of the two cuddled up together on her Instagram Story recently, and fans have much less skepticism over whether or not this image is real.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the 23-year-old influencer captioned the post with "My [three white heart emojis]." It's important to note that neither one of them has publicly confirmed or denied their reported engagement on social media or elsewhere.

As such, there are still some doubts when it comes to this alleged relationship dynamic. But the Internet continues to provide promising hints. In any case, we will have to wait for them to make this romance more clear online.

Madi has been spotted backstage at his concerts, which fueled a lot of online speculation about engagement reports. These sightings don't confirm anything outright, but each new picture or appearance gives more weight to these speculative discussions.

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Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée

Speaking of concerts, Lil Wayne recently no-showed his tour's opening, for which he apologized to Maine fans online. "My Maine fans I’m so sorry," he wrote on his IG Story. "The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t s**t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve."

Fans expressed more criticism over this concerning Weezy's White Party attendance the following day. While folks still don't have a straightforward explanation for all this on his behalf, they hope future tour dates won't be subject to similar problems.

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon also posted up with Wayne's longtime friend Skip Bayless, which fueled the engagement rumors even more. Each new picture or hint is more proof in fans' eyes. But again, they will have to wait for either one of them to speak out before confirming the news.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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