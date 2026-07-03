Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée Shares Cozy Photo With The Rapper

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the 23-year-old influencer captioned the post with "My [three white heart emojis]." It's important to note that neither one of them has publicly confirmed or denied their reported engagement on social media or elsewhere.

As such, there are still some doubts when it comes to this alleged relationship dynamic. But the Internet continues to provide promising hints. In any case, we will have to wait for them to make this romance more clear online.

Madi has been spotted backstage at his concerts, which fueled a lot of online speculation about engagement reports. These sightings don't confirm anything outright, but each new picture or appearance gives more weight to these speculative discussions.

Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée

Speaking of concerts, Lil Wayne recently no-showed his tour's opening, for which he apologized to Maine fans online. "My Maine fans I’m so sorry," he wrote on his IG Story. "The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t s**t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve."

Fans expressed more criticism over this concerning Weezy's White Party attendance the following day. While folks still don't have a straightforward explanation for all this on his behalf, they hope future tour dates won't be subject to similar problems.

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon also posted up with Wayne's longtime friend Skip Bayless, which fueled the engagement rumors even more. Each new picture or hint is more proof in fans' eyes. But again, they will have to wait for either one of them to speak out before confirming the news.