Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée Spotted Backstage At His Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Neither Lil Wayne nor his alleged fiancée Madi Cannon, also known as Madi K, have addressed engagement rumors at press time.

Lil Wayne is causing online commotion due to Tha Carter VII's teased arrival, but more so because of rumors that he recently got engaged. TMZ reported that he allegedly popped the question to an Indiana woman in her 20s. After fans allegedly tracked the mystery fiancée down and identified her as allegedly Madi Cannon, also known as Madi K, it seems like they found more footage to scrutinize.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, a newly surfaced video shows Madi backstage before an unspecified Wayne performance. In the video, she stood right behind him and walked with him as he made his way to the stage. This follows an image that surfaced of the 23-year-old Kokomo, Indiana native in the background of a Weezy show.

While the timeline of these images and videos remains unclear at press time, fans continue to try to connect the dots. Neither individual has publicly addressed these engagement reports and rumors at press time, so fans are still pretty in the dark.

Still, this is a very personal matter at the end of the day. It's not like the New Orleans rapper tends to flaunt romance publicly in the first place, so maybe they want to keep things private.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Who Is Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée?

Lil Wayne's alleged fiancée Madi Cannon, also reportedly known as Madi K, is a 23-year-old model and social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. The TMZ report and these photos and videos are all fans really have to go by concerning the alleged engagement.

Beyond that, they only have Internet sleuthing and presumptive interpretations to draw from. Maybe we will get answers for all of this, or the alleged couple lets the rumors slide. This could be a big misinterpretation, or a distraction they won't leave their safe space for.

Elsewhere, other Lil Wayne family news includes reflections from his kids. His daughter Reginae Carter recently spoke on how her father's celebrity status and provocative lyrical content kept her out of private school.

Perhaps Wayne's children will speak out about his alleged fiancée soon. But for family matters and personal developments like these, silence is sometimes the answer.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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