Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée Spotted Backstage At His Concert

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, a newly surfaced video shows Madi backstage before an unspecified Wayne performance. In the video, she stood right behind him and walked with him as he made his way to the stage. This follows an image that surfaced of the 23-year-old Kokomo, Indiana native in the background of a Weezy show.

While the timeline of these images and videos remains unclear at press time, fans continue to try to connect the dots. Neither individual has publicly addressed these engagement reports and rumors at press time, so fans are still pretty in the dark.

Still, this is a very personal matter at the end of the day. It's not like the New Orleans rapper tends to flaunt romance publicly in the first place, so maybe they want to keep things private.

Who Is Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée?

Lil Wayne's alleged fiancée Madi Cannon, also reportedly known as Madi K, is a 23-year-old model and social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. The TMZ report and these photos and videos are all fans really have to go by concerning the alleged engagement.

Beyond that, they only have Internet sleuthing and presumptive interpretations to draw from. Maybe we will get answers for all of this, or the alleged couple lets the rumors slide. This could be a big misinterpretation, or a distraction they won't leave their safe space for.

Elsewhere, other Lil Wayne family news includes reflections from his kids. His daughter Reginae Carter recently spoke on how her father's celebrity status and provocative lyrical content kept her out of private school.