Lil Wayne Is Allegedly Engaged

He usually keeps his romances low profile these days, but a report claims that Lil Wayne popped the question earlier this year.

Beyond the mothers of his children, Wayne has also been linked to several other relationships throughout his career, including model Denise Bidot and Rap icon Trina . While many of those relationships unfolded publicly, Wayne has generally kept the deeper details of his personal life relatively guarded compared to other artists of his stature. His long history of maintaining relationships and co-parenting dynamics with former partners has remained a consistent part of his public image over the years.

According to the gossip site, their insiders revealed that Wayne allegedly proposed to a woman from Indiana earlier this year who is said to be in her 20s. Little else is known about the rumors, and Lil Wayne has yet to issue a statement at the time of this publication. Yet, his fans and internet sleuths are doing their best to track down the truth, including the identity of the phantom fiancée.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.