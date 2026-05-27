Lil Wayne Is Allegedly Engaged

He's held down several high-profile relationships throughout his career, but according to a recent report, Lil Wayne is ready to walk down the aisle. The GOAT rapper lives a fairly private life, opting to keep his romantic relationships under wraps in recent years. However, TMZ claims they have the inside scoop and reported that Weezy popped the question to an unknown woman.
According to the gossip site, their insiders revealed that Wayne allegedly proposed to a woman from Indiana earlier this year who is said to be in her 20s. Little else is known about the rumors, and Lil Wayne has yet to issue a statement at the time of this publication. Yet, his fans and internet sleuths are doing their best to track down the truth, including the identity of the phantom fiancée.
Wayne's Previous Romances Stole Attention
Further, the Rap icon's romantic life has remained closely followed throughout his career. The rapper was previously married to Toya Johnson, his high school sweetheart and the mother of his eldest child, Reginae Carter. Wayne also shares children with actress Lauren London, radio personality Sarah Vivan, and R&B singer Nivea. Their children include Kameron Carter, Dwayne Carter III, and Neal Carter, respectively.
Beyond the mothers of his children, Wayne has also been linked to several other relationships throughout his career, including model Denise Bidot and Rap icon Trina. While many of those relationships unfolded publicly, Wayne has generally kept the deeper details of his personal life relatively guarded compared to other artists of his stature. His long history of maintaining relationships and co-parenting dynamics with former partners has remained a consistent part of his public image over the years.