Lil Wayne Confirms "Tha Carter VII" Is "Coming Soon"

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne was on "Wake Up Barstool" recently, where he made the claim that "Tha Carter VII" could be dropping soon.

Lil Wayne remains one of hip-hop's biggest legends. As of late, the artist has been feeling just a tad disrespected. He wants to win Grammys, and he wants to perform at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, more often than not, he has been passed up for these things.

This has been especially true in the aftermath of Tha Carter VI, which was seen as a disappointment to fans. There has been a sense that Wayne isn't putting his best foot forward these days, although it does seem like he still wants to push forward.

For instance, on Wake Up Barstool this morning, Wayne revealed that Tha Carter VII is on the way. At least, that's what it seems like. There is a world in which the album is titled something else. Whatever the case, he has music on the way.

"Tha Carter VII is coming soon," Lil Wayne said. "I’m not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they're going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days."

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Tha Carter VII On The Way

This is certainly going to be good news for all of the Wayne fans out there. It would be nice to hear from the artist, especially given how he has felt on a personal level these days. Moreover, it was revealed today that he got engaged, which is very happy news.

We imagine he would have some bars about that, as well as everything he has gone through in the industry. Even if Tha Carter VI was a miss, there is no denying that Wayne can bounce back with a strong release.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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