Lil Wayne Confirms "Tha Carter VII" Is "Coming Soon"

Lil Wayne remains one of hip-hop's biggest legends. As of late, the artist has been feeling just a tad disrespected. He wants to win Grammys, and he wants to perform at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, more often than not, he has been passed up for these things.

This has been especially true in the aftermath of Tha Carter VI, which was seen as a disappointment to fans. There has been a sense that Wayne isn't putting his best foot forward these days, although it does seem like he still wants to push forward.

For instance, on Wake Up Barstool this morning, Wayne revealed that Tha Carter VII is on the way. At least, that's what it seems like. There is a world in which the album is titled something else. Whatever the case, he has music on the way.

"Tha Carter VII is coming soon," Lil Wayne said. "I’m not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they're going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days."

Tha Carter VII On The Way

This is certainly going to be good news for all of the Wayne fans out there. It would be nice to hear from the artist, especially given how he has felt on a personal level these days. Moreover, it was revealed today that he got engaged, which is very happy news.