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Tha Carter VII
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Lil Wayne Confirms "Tha Carter VII" Is "Coming Soon"
Lil Wayne was on "Wake Up Barstool" recently, where he made the claim that "Tha Carter VII" could be dropping soon.
By
Alexander Cole
May 26, 2026