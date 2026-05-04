Reginae Carter Explains How Lil Wayne's Lyrics Kept Her Out Of Private School

Lil Wayne is easily one of the biggest rappers of all-time. He is an artist with countless hit records and a legendary discography to match. Furthermore, he has some iconic lyrics that have been quoted millions of times by adoring fans.

While Wayne's musical success certainly opened a lot of doors for his daughter, Reginae Carter, it also closed a few doors, as well. For instance, during a recent episode of Heir Talk, Carter sat down with Nas' daughter, Destiny Jones. It was here that they had a lengthy conversation about being the daughters of famous rappers.

As you can imagine, they have lots of common ground with each other. This subsequently led to Carter explaining her childhood in Atlanta and how she had a hard time getting accepted into certain schools.

Carter was hoping to get into private schools. At the time, she was in a Christian school and wanted to switch. However, there were numerous schools that denied her. It was all because of who her father was and what he was saying in his music.

Reginae Carter On Lil Wayne

“I went to Christian school almost my whole life,” Carter explained. “A lot of the private schools I wanted to go to — I’m not going to say the names — were blocking me because of what my dad was doing a lot of the time, because of the music he was making. It was a lot of big schools in Atlanta, the biggest that rejected me. They rejected a lot of celebrity kids.”

As Carter notes, lots of celebrity kids had been denied from these schools for similar reasons. Carter has been honest about what life was like with Wayne as he father, and this just so happened to be one of the pitfalls.