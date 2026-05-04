Reginae Carter Explains How Lil Wayne's Lyrics Kept Her Out Of Private School

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Reginae Carter wanted to attend private school growing up, but as it turns out, that wasn't always a realistic option for her.

Lil Wayne is easily one of the biggest rappers of all-time. He is an artist with countless hit records and a legendary discography to match. Furthermore, he has some iconic lyrics that have been quoted millions of times by adoring fans.

While Wayne's musical success certainly opened a lot of doors for his daughter, Reginae Carter, it also closed a few doors, as well. For instance, during a recent episode of Heir Talk, Carter sat down with Nas' daughter, Destiny Jones. It was here that they had a lengthy conversation about being the daughters of famous rappers.

As you can imagine, they have lots of common ground with each other. This subsequently led to Carter explaining her childhood in Atlanta and how she had a hard time getting accepted into certain schools.

Carter was hoping to get into private schools. At the time, she was in a Christian school and wanted to switch. However, there were numerous schools that denied her. It was all because of who her father was and what he was saying in his music.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Reginae Carter On Lil Wayne

“I went to Christian school almost my whole life,” Carter explained. “A lot of the private schools I wanted to go to — I’m not going to say the names — were blocking me because of what my dad was doing a lot of the time, because of the music he was making. It was a lot of big schools in Atlanta, the biggest that rejected me. They rejected a lot of celebrity kids.”

As Carter notes, lots of celebrity kids had been denied from these schools for similar reasons. Carter has been honest about what life was like with Wayne as he father, and this just so happened to be one of the pitfalls.

The entire conversation between Jones and Carter was 52 minutes long, and it was a dope insight into their family life.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman
Comments 0