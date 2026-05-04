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Reginae Carter Explains How Lil Wayne's Lyrics Kept Her Out Of Private School
Reginae Carter wanted to attend private school growing up, but as it turns out, that wasn't always a realistic option for her.
By
Alexander Cole
May 04, 2026