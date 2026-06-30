Lil Wayne Poses Next To His Fiancée During Visit With Skip Bayless

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne had one of his friendly link-ups with Skip Bayless over the weekend, and his fiancée, Madi Cannon, was there as well.

Lil Wayne is currently engaged to Madi Cannon, a 23-year-old social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. At the time of writing this, not too much is known about Cannon, except for the fact that she also goes by Madi K.

It is unclear where Wayne and Cannon met, although now they are set to get married, which is a cause for celebration. For the most part, the two have been keeping their relationship low-key. If it weren't for TMZ, we probably wouldn't even know about this engagement.

That said, the two made a rare appearance on social media together this weekend. This was all thanks to legendary sports television host Skip Bayless, who visited Wayne before his tour. The two are very good friends and hang out quite often. Typically, the visits consist of Wayne, Skip, and Skip's wife, Ernestine. However, this time around, Madi K was there, as evidenced by the photo Bayless posted on Instagram.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Lil Wayne And Madi Cannon

All four looked to be having a good time with one another. Although for many, this was their first time seeing Wayne next to his new fiancée. After weeks of keeping things under wraps, it almost feels fitting that it was Skip Bayless, of all people, to deliver this latest photo.

At this time, wedding plans are still unknown. Wayne has been engaged two times before. These engagements were to Nivea and La'Tecia Thomas, although he has never been officially married.

As for his engagement to Cannon, only time will tell whether or not he begins to open up about the relationship.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-6 Gossip Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée Spotted Backstage At His Concert
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-4 Relationships Fans Track Down Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Lil Wayne Skip Bayless House Visit Sports Lil Wayne Gets House Visit From Skip Bayless
Comments 2