Lil Wayne Poses Next To His Fiancée During Visit With Skip Bayless

Lil Wayne is currently engaged to Madi Cannon, a 23-year-old social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. At the time of writing this, not too much is known about Cannon, except for the fact that she also goes by Madi K.

It is unclear where Wayne and Cannon met, although now they are set to get married, which is a cause for celebration. For the most part, the two have been keeping their relationship low-key. If it weren't for TMZ, we probably wouldn't even know about this engagement.

That said, the two made a rare appearance on social media together this weekend. This was all thanks to legendary sports television host Skip Bayless, who visited Wayne before his tour. The two are very good friends and hang out quite often. Typically, the visits consist of Wayne, Skip, and Skip's wife, Ernestine. However, this time around, Madi K was there, as evidenced by the photo Bayless posted on Instagram.

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Lil Wayne And Madi Cannon

All four looked to be having a good time with one another. Although for many, this was their first time seeing Wayne next to his new fiancée. After weeks of keeping things under wraps, it almost feels fitting that it was Skip Bayless, of all people, to deliver this latest photo.

At this time, wedding plans are still unknown. Wayne has been engaged two times before. These engagements were to Nivea and La'Tecia Thomas, although he has never been officially married.