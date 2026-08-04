Sidney Starr Breaks Silence On Child Molestation Charges

Less than 24 hours after being booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple felony charges involving an alleged sexual assault of a minor, Sidney Starr is pushing back against the accusations. The reality television and social media personality, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested Sunday in Georgia. She was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. Authorities have released few details about the investigation because the case involves a juvenile, though prosecutors allege the offenses occurred at an Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville.
As news of the arrest spread across social media, Starr broke her silence Monday (August 3) with a statement to TMZ, unequivocally denying the allegations and signaling that she intends to fight the charges in court.
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A Vehement Denial
"[I] unequivocally deny the allegations against me and intend to vigorously defend myself through the legal process," the statement reads. "Allegations should not be mistaken for fact, and public opinion should never replace due process."
Starr, who is transgender, urged the public not to treat the allegations against her as a reflection of transgender people more broadly. She argued that her case should be judged on its own facts rather than used to fuel stereotypes about an entire community. Further, Starr thanked supporters and requested privacy, saying this would be her only public statement while the criminal case remains pending.
The statement marks Starr's first public response since her arrest. She has pleaded her case in the court of public opinion before, most notably after admitting she fabricated claims about a relationship with Chingy years ago. This time, however, the dispute will be decided inside a courtroom, where prosecutors bear the burden of proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.