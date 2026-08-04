Sidney Starr Breaks Silence On Child Molestation Charges

Days after her Georgia arrest, Sidney Starr denied the allegations against her and said she plans to fight the charges through the legal process.

Starr, who is transgender, urged the public not to treat the allegations against her as a reflection of transgender people more broadly. She argued that her case should be judged on its own facts rather than used to fuel stereotypes about an entire community. Further, Starr thanked supporters and requested privacy, saying this would be her only public statement while the criminal case remains pending.

Less than 24 hours after being booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple felony charges involving an alleged sexual assault of a minor, Sidney Starr is pushing back against the accusations. The reality television and social media personality, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested Sunday in Georgia. She was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. Authorities have released few details about the investigation because the case involves a juvenile, though prosecutors allege the offenses occurred at an Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.