Child Molestation Allegations
- Crime"Basketball Wives" Alum Royce Reed Turns Herself In On Charges Of Child Neglect: ReportAccording to reports, her teen son Braylon, who she shares with Dwight Howard, admitted to sexually molesting another child.By Erika Marie
- GramFTN Bae Claims Doodie Lo Forced Her To Post Apology Video Taking Back Child Molestation AllegationsLast night, FTN Bae went live on IG and took back the child molestation claims she previously laid on her ex.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeOTF Founder Lil Durk Faces Heat For Failing To Address Doodie Lo’s Child Molestation AllegationsDoodie Lo’s ex has shared harrowing allegations involving the rapper and her son.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAfrika Bambaata & Zulu Nation Sued For Child Sex Trafficking: ReportAfrika Bambaataa and the Zulu Nation have reportedly been sued under the Child Victims Act.By Joshua Robinson