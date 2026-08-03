"Love & Hip-Hop's" Sidney Starr Arrested And Hit With Sodomy & Child Molestation Charges

Sidney Starr of programs like Love & Hip-Hop: New York and Baddies is in a world of trouble right now after being arrested in Georgia on Sunday, according to TMZ. She has officially been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.
These are extremely serious allegations. In fact, TMZ is reporting that Starr allegedly admitted to performing oral sex on a minor. This alleged incident took place at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville.
Hapeville Police Department made the weekend arrest. At this time, it has not been reported whether or not Starr remains in custody. Overall, these charges could come with a sentence of over five years in prison if convicted. However, there is still much to be determined in the case.
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Sidney Starr Arrested
Sidney Starr rose to prominence thanks to her participation in reality television. She did become controversial thanks to her allegation that she had a sexual relationship with Chingy. This subsequently led to poor treatment from the public towards Chingy, as Starr is a transgender woman. Chingy denied any involvement with Starr, and eventually Starr revealed that she made it all up.
Since that time, Chingy has stated that the whole situation did harm to his reputation with fans, family, and the media at large. He believes his career was seriously damaged by the entire situation.
This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.