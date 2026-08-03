"Love & Hip-Hop's" Sidney Starr Arrested And Hit With Sodomy & Child Molestation Charges

BY Alexander Cole
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"Baddies: ATL" Premiere Screening
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA - MAY 16: TV personality Sidney Starr attends "Baddies ATL" premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Sidney Starr, from "Baddies" and "Love & Hip-Hop: New York" is facing some very serious allegations, which led to an arrest.

Sidney Starr of programs like Love & Hip-Hop: New York and Baddies is in a world of trouble right now after being arrested in Georgia on Sunday, according to TMZ. She has officially been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

These are extremely serious allegations. In fact, TMZ is reporting that Starr allegedly admitted to performing oral sex on a minor. This alleged incident took place at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville.

Hapeville Police Department made the weekend arrest. At this time, it has not been reported whether or not Starr remains in custody. Overall, these charges could come with a sentence of over five years in prison if convicted. However, there is still much to be determined in the case.

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Sidney Starr Arrested

Sidney Starr rose to prominence thanks to her participation in reality television. She did become controversial thanks to her allegation that she had a sexual relationship with Chingy. This subsequently led to poor treatment from the public towards Chingy, as Starr is a transgender woman. Chingy denied any involvement with Starr, and eventually Starr revealed that she made it all up.

Since that time, Chingy has stated that the whole situation did harm to his reputation with fans, family, and the media at large. He believes his career was seriously damaged by the entire situation.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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