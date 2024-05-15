Darius McCrary Doing OnlyFans Content With Sidney Starr Causes Frenzy On Social Media 

Former Love and Hip Hop: New York actress Sidney Starr has had social media in a frenzy. She released a seductive video to promote her OnlyFans material starring a well know sitcom star. The video stars actor Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the hit sitcom Family Matters. Additionally, he transgender social media star previously claimed she was dating McCrary in 2021, but He denied the rumors. Now, Starr went on Twitter to release preview images of her OF encounter with McCray. All in all, it has caused a whirlwind of responses.

“Y’all wanna see what happens next with me and me Eddie Winslow?? Subscribe to my onlyfans right now,” Starr said in a video from 2021 that Sidney Starr shared on social media shows her and Darius McCrary kissing and dancing passionately during a picture session, with Tank's song "When We" playing in the background. Additionally, dating allegations were initially aroused when Sidney Starr hinted at intimate scenes from the same 2021 photo session with Darius McCrary in many Instagram postings.

Darius McCrary Featured In OF Video With Sidney Starr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Darius McCrary attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The dating rumors took off in 2021 after Starr’s posts about Darius McCray. Furthermore, she wrote in her Instagram caption, “Here standing next to me is a seasoned legend Actor in this entertainment industry @dariusmccrary. A black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself…We are great friends and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human! No matter what!!!” McCrary denied the dating rumors in 2021.

McCrary said of the rumors, “I will say this, what are we in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with, who I can’t hangout with? I am a grown man, I’m really five years away from 50 so if I wasn’t with my mama I would really be saying this a whole other way but I am with my mama. Stop running with these rumors.” Social media users were shocked by the Family Matters actor's growing interactions with Sidney Starr when more videos from that era started to surface. Overall, Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr are about to release some sort of OnlyFans project, and social media is bracing itself for that moment.

