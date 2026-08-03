Sidney Starr's Mom Stunned By Child Molestation Arrest

Sidney Starr is facing some serious time in prison after being arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor. In fact, according to TMZ, the reality TV star has been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.
These charges are incredibly serious, and if convicted, Starr could face decades in prison. According to the report, she allegedly admitted to giving oral sex to a 16-year-old. This allegedly happened at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville.
Hapeville is where Starr was arrested. She is now in custody, and it is unclear whether or not she will be getting out any time soon. However, TMZ has gotten a statement from her mother, Stephanie Favors.
Sidney Starr's Mom Speaks Out
Favors stated that she is shocked about the arrest, noting that she cannot believe her daughter would engage in this kind of activity with a minor. At this time, she has been told that Starr remains behind bars.
While Favors isn't totally up on the details, she has stated that Starr was in Georgia for a show at the time of the arrest. It is unclear how the police were able to track her down.
As many already know, Starr was scrutinized a while back for starting the rumor that she had a sexual relationship with Chingy. She eventually revealed that she was lying. Chingy maintains this damaged his career.
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