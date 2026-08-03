Sidney Starr's Mom Stunned By Child Molestation Arrest

BY Alexander Cole
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"Baddies: ATL" Premiere Screening
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA - MAY 16: TV personality Sidney Starr attends "Baddies ATL" premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Sidney Starr was arrested over the weekend for alleged sexual contract with a minor, and now, her mother is weighing in.

Sidney Starr is facing some serious time in prison after being arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor. In fact, according to TMZ, the reality TV star has been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

These charges are incredibly serious, and if convicted, Starr could face decades in prison. According to the report, she allegedly admitted to giving oral sex to a 16-year-old. This allegedly happened at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville.

Hapeville is where Starr was arrested. She is now in custody, and it is unclear whether or not she will be getting out any time soon. However, TMZ has gotten a statement from her mother, Stephanie Favors.

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Sidney Starr's Mom Speaks Out
"Baddies: ATL" Premiere Screening
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA - MAY 16: (L-R) "Baddies ATL" cast Sarah Oliver, Sidney Starr, Christina Salgado, Mehgan James, Tanisha Thomas, Seven Craft, Janelle Shanks, Natalie Nunn, and Judi Jai attend "Baddies ATL" premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Favors stated that she is shocked about the arrest, noting that she cannot believe her daughter would engage in this kind of activity with a minor. At this time, she has been told that Starr remains behind bars.

While Favors isn't totally up on the details, she has stated that Starr was in Georgia for a show at the time of the arrest. It is unclear how the police were able to track her down.

As many already know, Starr was scrutinized a while back for starting the rumor that she had a sexual relationship with Chingy. She eventually revealed that she was lying. Chingy maintains this damaged his career.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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