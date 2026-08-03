Sidney Starr's Mom Stunned By Child Molestation Arrest

Sidney Starr was arrested over the weekend for alleged sexual contract with a minor, and now, her mother is weighing in.

While Favors isn't totally up on the details, she has stated that Starr was in Georgia for a show at the time of the arrest. It is unclear how the police were able to track her down.

Favors stated that she is shocked about the arrest, noting that she cannot believe her daughter would engage in this kind of activity with a minor. At this time, she has been told that Starr remains behind bars.

Hapeville is where Starr was arrested. She is now in custody, and it is unclear whether or not she will be getting out any time soon. However, TMZ has gotten a statement from her mother, Stephanie Favors.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!