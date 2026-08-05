A$AP Rocky Officially Responds To Drake's "Burning Bridges" Diss

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were dissed by Drake on "Burning Bridges," and now, Rocky is offering a direct response.

A$AP Rocky and Drake engaged in a feud back in 2024, and there were some pretty rough bars traded on both sides. However, Drake seemingly got the last laugh thanks to his bars about Rocky and Rihanna on "Burning Bridges." This has become a popular track off ICEMAN, in which Drake claims Riri wouldn't even support Rocky's album.

Rocky has taken some subliminal shots at his shows. Of course, Rihanna joined him on tour, which was a bit of a diss in and of itself. On Wednesday, Rocky sat down with Jason Lee, where he offered a concrete response to Drake's song.

As you will hear, Rocky believes all of this is silly. He says Drizzy got his facts wrong, and that the whole situation has gotten to be a bit pathetic.

"That's stupid," Rocky said. "She posted my album."

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A$AP Rocky Chats With Jason Lee

Rocky is incredulous at the fact that Drake cannot move on with his life. He called the artist's actions "internet antics" and likened it to a smear campaign.

"It's weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfckers still strung up on that," Rocky said. "It's just bugged out to me. And the weird internet antics and smear campaigns… we see right through that sht."

Given everything that has happened over the past couple of years, it seems pretty clear that Rocky and Drake won't be making up anytime soon. They are more than happy to continue taking shots at one another.

Drake remains the biggest artist in rap, so it should come as no surprise that fans hang onto his every word, especially when those words implicate other artists.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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