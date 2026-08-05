A$AP Rocky Officially Responds To Drake's "Burning Bridges" Diss

A$AP Rocky and Drake engaged in a feud back in 2024, and there were some pretty rough bars traded on both sides. However, Drake seemingly got the last laugh thanks to his bars about Rocky and Rihanna on "Burning Bridges." This has become a popular track off ICEMAN, in which Drake claims Riri wouldn't even support Rocky's album.

Rocky has taken some subliminal shots at his shows. Of course, Rihanna joined him on tour, which was a bit of a diss in and of itself. On Wednesday, Rocky sat down with Jason Lee, where he offered a concrete response to Drake's song.

As you will hear, Rocky believes all of this is silly. He says Drizzy got his facts wrong, and that the whole situation has gotten to be a bit pathetic.

"That's stupid," Rocky said. "She posted my album."

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A$AP Rocky Chats With Jason Lee

Rocky is incredulous at the fact that Drake cannot move on with his life. He called the artist's actions "internet antics" and likened it to a smear campaign.

"It's weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfckers still strung up on that," Rocky said. "It's just bugged out to me. And the weird internet antics and smear campaigns… we see right through that sht."

Given everything that has happened over the past couple of years, it seems pretty clear that Rocky and Drake won't be making up anytime soon. They are more than happy to continue taking shots at one another.