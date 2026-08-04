A$AP Rocky Admits To Dissing Drake & Relli While On Tour

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky had a successful "Don't Be Dumb" tour, although fans could not ignore the various disses that took place.

A$AP Rocky was taking some shots on his Don't Be Dumb tour. Over the past few months, Rocky performed in front of sell-out crowds, and he made sure to show his disdain for Drake and a few others.

If you were tapped in, you would know that there was some owl and rat imagery shown off throughout the tour. The owl can easily be linked to none other than Drake. However, as it turns out, the rat was connected to A$AP Relli, who took Rocky to trial.

Rocky could have gone to prison for a long time had he lost that case. In the end, he won, and Relli has gone radio silent in the aftermath. Now, Jason Lee is digging up old wounds in his latest interview with the rapper.

When asked if the owls and rats were about Drake and Relli, Rocky was quick to answer in the affirmative. As he notes, Relli could have taken his life away from him.

Read More: Ranking All 24 LeBron James Signature Sneakers

A$AP Rocky Does Not Hold Back

“I don’t even gotta answer that,” Rock explained. “Nah bro, that n***a tried to kill me, take me away from my kids. If I had did 24 years in jail, I’m dead.”

With three kids at home, that kind of outcome certainly hits a lot harder. Rihanna was in court for the trial, and it was clear that the whole thing was weighing on their family.

As for the Drake beef, that probably won't end anytime soon. After all, Drake continues to take shots at the couple. Many of those shots landed on ICEMAN.

Jason Lee's interview with Rocky will air on Wednesday, August 5 at 8 AM EST on the BETNetworks YouTube page.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky ASAP Relli New Song Preview Assault Trial Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Seemingly Scolds ASAP Relli In New Song Preview After Assault Trial
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music A$AP Relli Admits Deleting Texts Before Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky Answers Whether Or Not He'd Fight Drake: "Bare Knuckles Like The Irish"
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst
Comments 0