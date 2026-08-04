A$AP Rocky Admits To Dissing Drake & Relli While On Tour

A$AP Rocky was taking some shots on his Don't Be Dumb tour. Over the past few months, Rocky performed in front of sell-out crowds, and he made sure to show his disdain for Drake and a few others.

If you were tapped in, you would know that there was some owl and rat imagery shown off throughout the tour. The owl can easily be linked to none other than Drake. However, as it turns out, the rat was connected to A$AP Relli, who took Rocky to trial.

Rocky could have gone to prison for a long time had he lost that case. In the end, he won, and Relli has gone radio silent in the aftermath. Now, Jason Lee is digging up old wounds in his latest interview with the rapper.

When asked if the owls and rats were about Drake and Relli, Rocky was quick to answer in the affirmative. As he notes, Relli could have taken his life away from him.

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A$AP Rocky Does Not Hold Back

“I don’t even gotta answer that,” Rock explained. “Nah bro, that n***a tried to kill me, take me away from my kids. If I had did 24 years in jail, I’m dead.”

With three kids at home, that kind of outcome certainly hits a lot harder. Rihanna was in court for the trial, and it was clear that the whole thing was weighing on their family.

As for the Drake beef, that probably won't end anytime soon. After all, Drake continues to take shots at the couple. Many of those shots landed on ICEMAN.